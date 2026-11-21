The Indianapolis Colts are the gift that keeps on giving the whole year for the New York Jets. When Indianapolis acquired Sauce Gardner in a trade for two firs

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones looks on from the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWhen Indianapolis acquired Sauce Gardner in a trade for two first-round picks, the belief from the organization was that the All-Pro cornerback was the missing piece to the organization ending their playoff drought. Since that trade, though, the Colts are just 4-15. And every move they have made since is a massive win for the Jets.

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That includes their most recent decision to release quarterback Daniel Jones after not trading him at the NFL Trade Deadline last week.is far different than that of Indianapolis. They own three first-round picks in the 2027 draft, with two projected to be in the top five as of this current moment. Indianapolis had a chance this deadline to help themselves in that regard. They traded away All-Pro players like DeForest Buckner and Quenton Nelson.

Josh Downs and Keenan Allen were also moved for mid-round selections. Despite the firesale, the Colts chose to keep running back Jonathan Taylor and Jones on the roster, believing they could still compete with them beyond this season. The decision to release Jones and roll with former top pick Anthony Richardson as quarterback is a sign the Colts simply did not have a plan for the trade deadline this year.

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They looked at players with expiring contracts and simply sold them off for a mediocre return. They overvalued other players like Jones and Taylor for no other reason, but they didn't receive the offer they want. Part of that is due to the team firing general manager Chris Ballard before the deadline. Interim GM Ed Dodds is having to try and prove his worthiness at the top job, while also not hurting long-term assets for the franchise.

But the circus of Jones' release just a week after the deadline so the Colts get nothing for him is an abject failure by the front office.but allow the Colts to collapse inward. The acquisition of Gardner gave the Jets two first-round picks that they are using to rebuild their struggling roster. Indianapolis, meanwhile, has no first-round pick to use to rebuild theirs.

The release of Jones is just the latest example of the difference between the two teams as well. New York has had no illusions about their current poor roster, so they got a king's ransom for one of theirAnd as each week passes by, and both teams continue to lose, it's the Jets who should come out as the better team with both picks expected to be in the top five. Nick covers the NFL for Sports Illustrated/FN.

He was previously on the New York Jets' beat for AM New York with prior experience reporting on the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Eagles. The New York City resident is also an Adjunct Professor at LIU Brooklyn.