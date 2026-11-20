New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith practiced fully Friday and is on track to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers after leaving last week's loss with head and ankle injuries. The Jets also ruled out two wide receivers and will not activate defensive lineman David Onyemata this week.

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith was a full participant at practice Friday and appears on track to start against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX.

Coach Aaron Glenn confirmed the update before practice, saying Smith looks solid and calling it very encouraging. The announcement resolves uncertainty about the 36-year-old quarterback, who twice left last week's 31-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Smith first exited to be evaluated for a head injury late in the first half. He then hurt his left ankle during his only series of the third quarter.

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He was limited at practice earlier this week, but said Wednesday he intends to play. Glenn provided more clarity Friday morning and said the team would see how Smith gets through the session. Smith has started 10 games since resuming his full-time role in 2022. He has thrown for 2,226 yards and 12 touchdowns with just three interceptions in that span.

His quarterback rating ranks seventh among players with at least six starts, but he has taken 29 sacks, the third-highest total in the league. The Jets enter at 2-8 with a five-game losing streak. A victory over the 1-8 Chargers would provide a crucial morale boost. Los Angeles secured its first win of the season by defeating the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Rookie Cade Klubnik replaced Smith last week. The fourth-round pick from Clemson completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards and one interception. Klubnik would have made his first NFL start if Smith remained inactive, but that does not appear to be the case this week. Glenn evaluated several other injured players during Friday's session.

Left guard Dylan Parham (knee), defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (ankle), edge rusher Joseph Ossai (ankle) and linebacker Trevin Wallace (groin) all participated. Glenn said he needs two more days to see how these players operate and expressed optimism about their availability for the Los Angeles game. This positive outlook helps bolster the offensive line and defensive front. The wide receiver corps faces significant depletion.

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Jets Receiver Corps Faces Major Depletion

Rookie Omar Cooper Jr. is ruled out with ankle and hip injuries. Isaiah Williams is also out due to a rib injury. Neither receiver practiced Friday after sitting out previous sessions. Both sustained their injuries during the loss to Buffalo.

The Jets are now relying on a smaller group of healthy pass-catchers. Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell remain the primary receiving threats. Rookie Malik McClain and veteran Tim Patrick are also available. Sterling Shepard and Jamaal Pritchett are on the practice squad.

Tight ends Mason Taylor and rookie Kenyon Sadiq will see increased usage. Glenn emphasized the versatility of the tight end room. He noted they can cover receiver spots left vacant by injuries. Isaiah Davis is expected to take over punt return duties.

Williams handled that role previously. Davis may also share kickoff return responsibilities with Kene Nwangwu. Defensive lineman David Onyemata remains on injured reserve. He has been sidelined for eight weeks with an abdominal injury.

The Jets opened his 21-day practice window on Wednesday. Onyemata will not be activated for this week's game. New York has two more weeks before a roster deadline. The team must either activate him or place him on season-ending injured reserve.

Offense Struggles to Produce Points

The offense has struggled to produce points, ranking 25th at 19.4 points per game. New York has not scored a touchdown in nine consecutive quarters. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich has publicly accepted blame for the struggling attack. The team needs to reverse this trend to maintain any semblance of playoff contention.

Geno Smith's health is critical to the Jets' offensive strategy. The coaching staff is hopeful their star quarterback can perform at an elite level. Smith has missed only four games since becoming a starter again. His durability has been a key factor in the team's ability to stay competitive.

The Chargers present a vulnerable opponent. Los Angeles is coming off its first win but still struggles on both sides of the ball. New York aims to capitalize on these weaknesses. This game serves as a potential turning point.

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A win would improve the Jets' record to 3-8. It would also halt their five-game losing streak. The atmosphere in New York remains tense. Fans are eager to see offensive production.

The quarterback position is central to resolving these issues. Glenn's confidence in Smith provides stability. The team can now focus on game planning. They know their starter is healthy and ready.

The backup plan involving Klubnik remains on standby. However, the coaching staff prefers to stick with their veteran leader. Smith's experience is vital in high-pressure situations. The injury report for Sunday is still developing.

Glenn will continue monitoring Parham and Phillips. Their health could influence the offensive line's performance. Receiver depth remains a concern. The Jets must maximize the potential of Wilson and Mitchell.

Tight ends will be a significant part of the passing game. Special teams coverage is also shifting. Davis's return role brings new dynamics. The Jets need consistency in this phase of the game.

The defensive lineup is relatively stable. Onyemata's absence is notable but not catastrophic. The team has managed the injury well so far. Sunday's game is a must-win scenario.

The Jets cannot afford another loss. The Chargers offer a favorable matchup. Geno Smith's status was the primary question. It has been answered.

Jets Face Must-Win Scenario

He will start. The rest of the team must execute. The journey continues for New York. They have 11 games remaining.

Each one matters now. The playoff race is tight. Smith leads by example. His determination is evident.

The team responds to that energy. The offensive line must protect him better after allowing 29 sacks. The Jets need his leadership to break their current slump.