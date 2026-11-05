JetBlue sends baggage fees soaring with 2nd hike of the year

The baggage fees will go even higher during peak travel periods, the airline stated.

A traveler walks with her bags by a JetBlue bag check at Los Angeles International Airport on March 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Starting Nov. 3, the first checked bag will cost $50 for most economy passengers, and will be even higher during peak travel times.

Just in time for the holiday travel season, JetBlue revealed its second baggage fee increase of the year and warned its passengers that the price will go even higher during the peak travel season. This latest increase, which went into effect on Nov. 3, pushed the cost of checking the first bag to $50 each way for most economy passengers flying within the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean, the airline explained.

Also read JetBlue raises checked bag fees to $50 off-peak and $55 peak

That’s $11 more than the fee at the beginning of the month and $15 higher than where it stood at the beginning of the year. In all, that’s a 42% spike in a single year. JetBlue passengers will need to dig even deeper over peak travel periods that include Thanksgiving and the winter holidays. During those times, a customer will be charged $55 for the first checked bag, if they pay the fee more than 24 hours before the flight.

Within 24 hours of departure, that fee will jump even further, to $60. Someone who wants to check a second bag will face a $70 fee under the new rate schedule, unless it is peak season. In those cases, the cost outside of the 24-hour window rises to $75; within it, the fee for a second checked bag is $85.

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"We’re adjusting checked bag fees to help offset rising fuel and operating costs," JetBlue said in an emailed statement to The Associated Press. "This helps us keep our base fares competitive while giving customers the choice to pay for a checked bag only if they need one. "JetBlue is not alone in raising baggage fees this year, as all airlines have experienced rising fuel prices in the wake of the outbreak of the war in Iran.

Delta, United, American, and Southwest all raised their own prices following JetBlue’s first hike in March. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call last week, JetBlue executives assured investors that demand has remained resilient even as fares increased this year, which they attributed to jet fuel prices, which are expected to end the year about 85% higher than this time last year. Information for this article was taken from The Associated Press. This story was reported from Orlando, Florida.