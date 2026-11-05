JetBlue is increasing its checked baggage fees for most economy passengers, with costs rising to at least $50 each way and reaching up to $70 during peak holiday periods. The airline cites rising fuel and operating costs, driven partly by geopolitical tensions affecting oil supplies, as the reason for the hike, which follows similar moves by other major U.S. carriers.

The increase comes just weeks before the busy holiday travel season in the U.S. kicks off with the Thanksgiving weekend.second time this year The new fees for tickets purchased on or after Nov. 3 mean most economy passengers flying within the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean will pay at least $50 each way for their first checked bag, up from $39 previously.

The price climbs to $55 during peak travel periods, including Thanksgiving and the winter holidays, if passengers pay at least 24 hours before departure. Those who wait until the final 24 hours will pay $60 during off-peak periods and $70 during peak periods.

Also read JetBlue raises baggage fees for a second time as jet fuel prices stay elevated

“We’re adjusting checked bag fees to help offset rising fuel and operating costs," JetBlue said in an emailed statement. “This helps us keep our base fares competitive while giving customers the choice to pay for a checked bag only if they need one. ” At the start of the year, the first checked bag on most economy domestic JetBlue flights cost $35 during off-peak periods.

But that was before the Iran war started in late February with The fee for a second checked bag has also increased, starting at $70 each way during off-peak periods and $75 during peak travel. Passengers checking their bags at the airport can pay as much as $85 for a second bag. JetBlue, which has its flagship terminal at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, previously raised its checked baggage fees in March.

Advertisement

That increase helped set off a broader round of baggage fee hikes among major U.S. airlines, including Delta, United, American and Southwest. The war with Iran remains unresolved, keeping traffic largely restricted through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for global oil supplies. The disruption has kept jet fuel prices elevated.

JetBlue executives said last week during the airline's third-quarter earnings call that demand has remained resilient even as fares have risen in response to higher jet fuel prices. JetBlue said its average fuel price reached $3.91 per gallon in the summer, up 57% from a year earlier, and is expected to climb to $4.64 during the final three months of the year, up 85% from the same time last year.

Some travelers, including eligible co-branded credit card holders and members of JetBlue’s loyalty program, can still check bags for free, the airline said.