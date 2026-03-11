JetBlue raises checked bag fees to $50 off-peak and $55 peak

JetBlue has increased checked bag fees for the second time in less than a year, citing rising jet fuel and operating costs. The fee is now $50 off-peak and $55 peak for most economy flights.

JetBlue on Tuesday raised its checked bag fees for the second time in less than a year, a move aimed at offsetting rising jet fuel and operating costs.

For most economy passengers flying within the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean, the first checked bag now costs $50 for off-peak travel, up from $39. During peak travel periods, the fee rises to $55, up from $49. The airline told CBS News the increase helps us keep our base fares competitive while giving customers the choice to pay for a checked bag only if they need one.

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JetBlue also encourages travelers to add checked bags at least 24 hours before departure to save up to $15 on the first checked bag. JetBlue Plus, JetBlue Business, and JetBlue Premier cardmembers can check one bag for free for the cardholder and up to three travel companions. TrueBlue Mosaic members may also check at least one bag for free, while Mosaic 2, 3, and 4 members each get two free checked bags.

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Jet Fuel Prices Surge Amid Iran War

Surging global oil prices this year have sharply pushed up the cost of jet fuel, airlines second-largest operational cost after labor. Jet fuel prices have surged by about 86% since the Iran war began in February. Before the war, prices were about $2.39 a gallon, while they currently sit at $4.44 per gallon. On Monday, the price was $4.41 per gallon, up from just over $2 per gallon in January, according to Airlines for America.

JetBlue is not alone in raising bag fees. United Airlines and JetBlue Airways both increased their checked bag fees in the past year amid staggering fuel prices.

Higher Bag Fees May Remain After Fuel Costs Drop

However, experts note that these higher bag fees might remain in place even after jet fuel prices fall. Airlines are looking at creative ways to help their bottom line as jet fuel prices soar, taking their expenses along with it. Increased ancillaries like bag fees unfortunately may be here to stay even after airline costs deflate, Going travel expert Katy Nastro previously told The New York Post.

Separately, JetBlue announced it was shutting down key operations at Newark and LaGuardia airports. The airline will close its flight attendant base at Newark and its technical operations bases there and at LaGuardia as part of a broader effort to cut costs and expand service in Florida. Earlier this year, JetBlue was sued in a proposed class action claiming it uses customers personal data to set ticket prices, after its response to a social media post.

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In other travel news, the Do Not Disturb package, which includes round-trip, kid-free JetBlue flights, a Virgin Voyages sailing, and exclusive VIP experiences and add-ons throughout the journey, is priced at $2,750 for two.