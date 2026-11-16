Jet2 Black Friday Sale: Up to 20 Percent Off Top Holiday Destinations

Jet2 Black Friday Sale offers up to 20 percent off flights. YouGov research reveals Brits favor Italy, Greece, Norway, and Denmark for their next holidays.

The Jet2 Black Friday Sale is currently offering travelers up to 20 percent off flights and savings of £100 per person on holiday packages. This promotion allows consumers to secure discounted travel to the destinations that British tourists most desire, based on new research conducted by YouGov. The survey highlights a shift in holiday preferences, moving beyond traditional hotspots to include Nordic destinations.

Traveler Preferences and Market Trends

Recent data from YouGov for Jet2 indicates that while classic Mediterranean locations remain popular, there is a growing interest in cooler European climates. Italy leads the poll with 37 percent of respondents selecting it as their top choice, followed closely by Greece at 29 percent. These figures demonstrate the enduring appeal of sun-drenched European resorts among British travelers.

Also read Save Up to 50% Off on the Best Early Black Friday Headphone Deals

However, the landscape of preferred destinations is expanding. Norway has emerged as a significant contender, capturing 21 percent of the vote. Denmark follows with 15 percent, signaling a strong appetite for Nordic city breaks. This trend suggests that travelers are increasingly willing to exchange heat for cool, calm environments in Northern Europe.

Package Inclusions and Booking Benefits

Booking through Jet2 during this sale ensures that all essential travel components are managed by the provider. Packages automatically include return flights, airport transfers, and baggage allowances. Specifically, travelers receive 22 kilograms of checked luggage and 10 kilograms of hand luggage, removing the need for additional planning regarding baggage fees.

Advertisement

To maximize savings, consumers are encouraged to download the Jet2 mobile application. The app provides access to exclusive discounts and offers that complement the Black Friday promotion. These digital tools help users streamline the booking process while ensuring they capture the full extent of the available financial benefits.

Culinary and Relaxation Itinerary Options

More than half of surveyed travelers, specifically 53 percent, prioritize trying unfamiliar foods during their vacations. Jet2 supports this habit by offering packages to Tunisia, a new destination for summer 2027. This North African location provides access to markets, beach relaxation, and Sahara Desert excursions.

For those seeking relaxation, 37 percent of respondents consider doing nothing their greatest holiday indulgence. All-inclusive Jet2holidays packages in Egypt allow travelers to rest at Red Sea resorts. These options remove logistical worries, enabling guests to focus entirely on leisure activities such as napping by the pool or enjoying beachside service.

Nordic Escapes and Luxury Island Stays

The rising interest in Norway and Denmark is driven by a desire for Scandi style and cooler summer temperatures. Travelers can explore Copenhagen or Norwegian cities to experience chic boutiques and colorful streets. These destinations offer a distinct alternative to the Mediterranean heat, appealing to those seeking fresh air and urban exploration.

Advertisement

For luxury seekers, Jet2 offers Indulgent Escapes in Greece. This tier includes five-star resorts in Crete and Rhodes with VIP airport lane passes and free drinks on board. The package also features private transfers to island hotels, allowing guests to enjoy swim-up suites and rooftop terraces in comfort.