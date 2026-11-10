Jet’s cockpit voice recorder recovered as on-site investigation into deadly Florida crash ends

The jet plummeted out of the sky and exploded in flames, killing nine people aboard.

The scene of the Nov. 1, 2026, fatal jet crash on South Military Trail near 10th Avenue North in Greenacres is shown on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026.

A week after a Learjet 60 plummeted out of the sky and exploded in flames in Florida, killing all nine people aboard, federal and local authorities have finished their on-site investigation, which included recovering the aircraft’s cockpit voice recorder and other pieces.relayed in a “mayday” call to air traffic controllers that they were “in an overspeed condition,” losing altitude at more about 20,000 feet per minute. The jet crashed on South Military Trail in Greenacres, killing Filgueiras, pilot Jeffrey Gregory, 55, and seven passengers.

Also read Investigators recover voice recorder from a jet crash in Florida that killed 9

It was the deadliest aviation crash in Palm Beach County in Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and National Transportation Safety Board investigators wrapped up their work at the scene, where a large crater is gouged in some of the lanes, by Monday evening.

In addition to the cockpit voice recorder being found at the crash site, investigators have recovered pieces from both wings and engines, the flight deck and aileron sections, among others, the NTSB said Monday.jet’s left tail elevator , which controls the up and down pitch of the plane, was found in three pieces within a range of 1.3 miles to 3.8 miles away from the impact site, evidence that key parts of the aircraft broke off before impact with the ground. Some parts of the jet have been sent to NTSB labs in Washington, D.C.

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, to be inspected, the agency said. The cockpit voice recorder was taken to the agency’s Vehicle Recorders Laboratory in D.C. , the NTSB said in a post on X Monday evening.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Joel Flores, whose district includes the area of the crash, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Monday that the estimated 350 to 400 residents of the Green Acres Mobile Home Communitysince the crash are likely to be able to return to their homes this week. He said his goal is within “the next couple of days.

” Homes in the community have been inspected for safety, he said, and all but three have been deemed safe. Water connection also has been restored to the community, he said. The county in a news release later said residents of the mobile home park could return home starting Monday night. Those who cannot return have been given assistance with temporary housing, the release said.

Florida Power & Light was working to restore power there Monday. Some residents have stayed at a shelter that was opened at the Greenacres Community Center. Others, like Fatima Aviles, have paid themselves for a temporary arrangement. For Aviles, the past week has been fraught with confusion about when she and her neighbors can return to their homes and how they might be able to get financial assistance for the out-of-pocket expenses that have come with relocating.

Aviles told the Sun Sentinel she has been staying in a hotel since she was told evacuation was mandatory and, without having a timeline for when she could return, recently renewed a booking for another week. She also had to rent a car to go to work and take her daughter to elementary school as she and her husband have not been able to move their own vehicle from the mobile home park.

That has been an issue for her husband, who works in construction and whose tools are in his work van.

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“No one has mentioned who’s going to pay me back,” she said. “No one has said anything. ” Diyana Castellanos, her father and her sister were home the afternoon of the crash. Castellanos said she saw the jet fall out of the sky from a window in her bathroom.

The power inside their home went out. When her father went outside to see what happened, Castellanos said, “there was fire everywhere. ” Debris landed on their roof, puncturing it so that rainwater was flowing into their living room. They put buckets in the room to catch the water.

Another piece of debris shattered a hole in the window of her father’s car, she said. The family was still staying at an Airbnb as of Monday. They don’t yet know the extent of the damage to their home or cars. When they went by earlier in the day, water and electricity had not been restored, and Castellanos said they all felt afraid being back after witnessing the aftermath of the crash.

In a statement shared on social media Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies and forensic specialists have “demobilized from the scene” and the site has been examined and processed. The Florida Department of Transportation will begin repairing the road damage. The county’s Emergency Operations Center has been at a partial level 2 activation since the day of the crash. An order declaring a state of local emergency was extended Sunday and will remain in place until Nov. 15.

Flores said officials will be launching a business relief program on Wednesday for any business affected or closed due to the crash and road closures. Relief funds will be available through the county’s Economic and Housing Development Department. ; donations will go to residents affected by both the crash and widespread flooding that swept through the county early last week.