Jet Fuel Crisis Threatens Million UK Summer Flights

UK tourists may face summer flight cancellations after Labour's plan to address jet fuel shortages draws criticism from major airports. With the Strait of Hormuz blockade disrupting oil supplies, airlines like AIR FRANCE-KLM and EasyJet adopt fuel surcharges and capacity cuts, as global jet fuel stocks warn near critical levels.

Millions of UK tourists could face summer flight cancellations as government plans to combat jet fuel shortage s ignite concerns among major airports. Britain's biggest airports, including London Heathrow and Gatwick, have warned of potential disruptions as new temporary flight reduction rules may result in massive cancellations.

These changes, implemented by Labour on May 2, permit airlines to trim their schedules without losing valuable take-off and landing slots, provided they can accommodate passengers on other flights. The move responds to Iranian blockades in the Strait of Hormuz, which have led to soaring oil prices and an unprecedented energy crisis since the war's outbreak in February. Critics argue existing regulations are sufficient, and slips could breach 100,000 flights or tens of millions of seats.

Jet fuel supplies worldwide are nearing crisis levels, with Aramco CEO Amin Nasser cautioning that stocks could reach critically low points before summer if the Strait blockade persists. The Saudi firm's predictions paint a grim picture, suggesting the market may take until 2027 to recover, even if the blockade halts. Elsewhere, oil price surges force airlines to restructure: AEGEAN AIRLINES bracing for significant Q1 impacts, AIR FRANCE-KLM has raised fuel cost projections, and canceling flights while hike fares in response.

EasyJet projects a larger half-year loss, IAG raises ticket prices to counter fuel costs, and TUI suspends profit forecasts amid escalating costs. Across Europe, carriers are deploying strategies like fuel surcharges, capacity reductions, and operational restructuring to mitigate impacts





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Jet Fuel Shortage UK Tourism Flight Cancellations Strait Of Hormuz Airline Industry

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