Jet Extends Rumblin' Regional Revue Tour With 11 New Australian Dates

Australian rock band Jet has announced a second leg of their Rumblin' Regional Revue tour, adding 11 shows across regional Australia in October and November. This follows a busy period that includes their 2023 ARIA Hall of Fame induction and extensive touring.

The Australian rock band Jet is extending their Rumblin' Regional Revue tour with a second leg comprising 11 shows across regional Australia this October and November.

The newly announced dates kick off in Canberra on October 22 and will include performances in Wollongong, Erina, Hobart, Forth, Toowoomba, Coolum Beach, the Gold Coast, Traralgon, Ballarat, and Frankston. This tour follows an initial run of east coast dates earlier in the year. Supporting acts will vary by location: Sydney rock outfit Liquid Zoo will join Jet at all mainland shows, while Hobart psych-blues group Spooky Eyes will support the Tasmania dates.

The announcement comes amid a period of renewed activity and recognition for the band. In 2023, Jet was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame and embarked on a reunion tour, rekindling their connection with fans both old and new. Since then, they have maintained a consistent presence on the live circuit, including joining Lenny Kravitz on the Australian leg of his Blue Electric Light Tour in 2025 and performing several U.S. shows.

Formed twenty-five years ago in Melbourne's southeast suburbs, Jet quickly rose to become one of Australia's most successful rock exports. Their debut album, 'Get Born', released in 2003, became a global phenomenon, selling over 6.5 million copies worldwide and producing anthemic tracks such as "Are You Gonna Be My Girl," "Look What You've Done," and "Rollover DJ.

" The album's impact was particularly profound in the United States, where "Are You Gonna Be My Girl" reached number one on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart, becoming a staple of the early-2000s garage-rock revival. The follow-up single "Cold Hard Bitch" also topped the same chart, cementing Jet's rare status as an Australian rock band to achieve sustained success on American alternative radio.

Their second album, 'Shine On', debuted at number two in Australia and yielded singles like "Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is," "Bring It On Back," and "Rip It Up," further solidifying their international presence. This new string of regional shows underscores the band's commitment to reaching audiences beyond major metropolitan centers, celebrating both their classic hits and their enduring legacy in Australian music history.

The tour promises to bring Jet's signature high-energy rock sound to a diverse range of communities, reinforcing their reputation as a must-see live act. Fans can expect a setlist that spans their career, from the breakthrough tracks of 'Get Born' to deeper cuts from later albums, all delivered with the raw enthusiasm that has defined their performances for over two decades.

The regional run also highlights the importance of supporting local and emerging Australian talent, with Liquid Zoo and Spooky Eyes offering complementary sounds that enrich the concert experience. As Jet continues to tour both domestically and abroad, their story serves as a testament to the lasting power of a well-crafted rock album and the ability of a band to reconnect with its roots while looking forward.

The decision to add multiple regional dates reflects both the commercial viability of their catalogue and a genuine desire to engage with fans in less frequently serviced areas. In an era where many legacy acts focus on capital cities and festival appearances, Jet's dedicated regional tour is a welcome nod to the breadth of Australia's musical landscape.

With each show, the band reaffirms their place in the pantheon of Australian rock, bringing a piece of that early-2000s revival spirit to new audiences and reminding long-time supporters why they fell in love with the band in the first place. From the sweat-soaked clubs of their early days to the massive festival stages they once commanded, Jet's journey has come full circle, and the Rumblin' Regional Revue stands as a vibrant chapter in their ongoing narrative





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jet Rumblin' Regional Revue Tour Australian Rock ARIA Hall Of Fame Get Born Album Are You Gonna Be My Girl Regional Tour Liquid Zoo Spooky Eyes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas Baseball Live Score for College Baseball Super Regional Game Two vs OregonThe No. 6 Texas Longhorns (44—13) now find themselves only one win away from returning to Omaha and the College World Series. Standing in their way is a battle

Read more »

Gulfstream Jet Crashes at Dominican Republic Airport, Killing Two Crew MembersA private Gulfstream jet crashed shortly after takeoff from La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic, killing the two crew members aboard. The aircraft was destined for Texas to pick up former MLB star Yadier Molina. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash after the crew reported an in-flight emergency.

Read more »

Texas Longhorns rally against Oregon Ducks in Austin Super RegionalThe No. 6 Texas Longhorns needed just one win to reach Omaha. They jumped to a 4-0 lead on back-to-back homers by Aiden Robbins and Carson Tinney, but Oregon tied the game by the fifth. The Ducks took a 5-4 lead in the seventh. Texas battled back in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases with two outs to tie or take the lead.

Read more »

Houthis threaten total Red Sea shipping ban on Israel as regional tensions surgeYemen’s Houthi movement warns of intensified maritime attacks and renewed missile strikes, linking its actions to escalating conflicts across the Middle East.

Read more »