Jesy Nelson to Attend Parliamentary Debate on SMA Screening Amid 'Postcode Lottery' Concerns

Singer Jesy Nelson will be at the UK Parliament for a debate on spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) newborn screening. While a pilot program is set for October 2026, Nelson criticizes its limited initial rollout covering only 72% of England, calling it an unfair 'postcode lottery.' The debate follows a petition she supported after her twin daughters' SMA diagnosis.

Jesy Nelson , the former Little Mix singer, has announced she will attend a parliamentary debate on Monday concerning the rollout of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) screenings in England.

The debate, scheduled for 22 June, stems from a petition that gained over 150,000 signatures, largely thanks to Nelson's advocacy following her own family's experience. Nelson's one-year-old twin daughters, Ocean and Story, were diagnosed with SMA Type 1, a severe muscle-wasting condition, after a delayed diagnosis. Because of this late detection, the girls are unlikely to ever walk and require specialist equipment for breathing and feeding.

Nelson has campaigned passionately for the inclusion of SMA in the NHS newborn screening program, which currently uses a 'heel prick' test to check for only nine other rare, treatable conditions. While the government confirmed in May that the petition would be debated, Nelson expressed a mixture of hope and frustration on Instagram. She welcomed the news that SMA screening is set to begin in October 2026, calling it a 'huge step forward' and a 'life-changing' development.

However, she sharply criticized the planned rollout as a 'postcode lottery,' noting it will only cover 72% of England initially. This means some babies will not be screened based solely on their geographic location, a situation she deems fundamentally unfair.

'Every baby deserves the same chance,' she stated, emphasizing that 'every baby's life matters. ' She argued that early detection through newborn screening would allow for immediate treatment, which can be profoundly effective. 'If they get the treatment from after birth the treatment is so life-changing, you wouldn't even know they had SMA. But if they don't they will go on to be disabled,' she explained, highlighting the stark contrast in outcomes.

The current NHS screening committee had previously rejected recommendations to add SMA to the newborn screening panel, citing cost-effectiveness analysis. However, following sustained public and political pressure, Health Secretary Wes Streeting announced the pilot program. This pilot will see an estimated 400,000 babies in England tested starting October 2026. Nelson sees the debate as a critical opportunity to push for universal coverage, asking supporters to tag their MPs and demand their attendance.

She plans to be at Parliament with Giles from the charity SMA UK from 5pm, hoping for a large public show of support. She reflected on her personal anguish, saying, 'It makes me feel so sad that my children's lives could have looked so different,' underscoring the emotional drive behind her campaign.

The fight continues to ensure that no baby misses out on screening due to their postcode, with the ultimate goal of making the test available to every newborn across England





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