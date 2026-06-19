Jesy Nelson to Attend Parliament Debate on Universal SMA Screening Amid 'Postcode Lottery' Concerns

Singer Jesy Nelson will be present for a parliamentary debate on SMA newborn screening, criticizing the planned rollout that covers only 72% of England as unfair and detrimental to children's health outcomes.

Jesy Nelson , the 35-year-old singer, has announced she will attend a parliamentary debate on Monday concerning the rollout of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) screenings in England.

She emotionally criticized the current plan, describing it as a 'postcode lottery' because it will only cover 72% of the country when it begins in October 2026. Nelson's activism follows her personal experience; her one-year-old twin daughters, Ocean and Story, were diagnosed with SMA Type 1, a severe muscle-wasting condition, after a delayed diagnosis. Without early treatment, children with SMA Type 1 typically never walk and require extensive respiratory and feeding support.

Nelson has campaigned for universal newborn screening, arguing that early detection and treatment can be life-changing, potentially allowing children to live without significant disability. Her petition, which garnered over 150,000 signatures, forced the issue to be debated in Parliament. She urges MPs to support screening for every newborn, not just a majority, emphasizing that no child's health should depend on their postcode.

The debate represents a critical moment for the SMA community, as the NHS currently screens for only ten conditions via the 'heel prick' test. While the government announced a pilot to screen over 400,000 babies starting October 2026, Nelson stresses that partial coverage is insufficient and calls for universal implementation to ensure equal chances for all infants





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Jesy Nelson SMA Screening Newborn Screening NHS Parliament Debate Postcode Lottery Spinal Muscular Atrophy Universal Healthcare Petition Heel Prick Test

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