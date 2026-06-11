Jesy Nelson thanks fans for support after new documentary screening

Jesy Nelson has thanked her fans for their support after showcasing her new documentary at the Sheffield DocFest. The singer was seen for the first time since former Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards revealed she'd cut her out of her life for good following their feud.

Jesy Nelson has thanked fans for their support after showcasing her new documentary at the Sheffield DocFest on Thursday. The singer was seen for the first time since former Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards revealed she'd cut her out of her life for good following their feud.

Jesy hasn't addressed Perrie's comments, but struck a serious expression as she put on a stylish display in a stunning white summer dress for the event. Following the screening, Jesy took to Instagram to gush over her fans, sharing a series of sweet images from the day. Alongside the post, she penned: 'The most special day showcasing my brand new documentary 'Jesy Nelson Life Changing' soon to be airing on Prime Video UK.

'Got to finally meet some of my beautiful fans today as well which has been such a long time coming. Thank you to every one that came to support me today. My heart is so full.

' Jesy's new documentary will follow her as a mother of twins diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy as she navigates her new reality while fighting to change UK newborn screening laws. Jesy Nelson: Life Changing will be shown on Prime from July 17. Perrie addressed the Little Mix feud for the first time as she accused her former bandmate of not taking accountability for her behaviour in the final months of her time in the girl group.

Jesy left Little Mix in December 2020 after nine years in the band, saying at the time the pressure had taken a toll on her mental health. Perrie, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock continued as a trio before eventually splitting to pursue solo projects. In her recent documentary, Jesy said she had not seen her former bandmate since leaving the band over five years ago but didn't rule out a chance of a reunion.

However, Perrie has now said that it is very unlikely for the four to ever reunite as Jesy 'upset and hurt me in a way where there is no going back'. Speaking to Jamie Laing on his Great Company podcast, she explained: 'What annoys me the most, and again I have to be careful how I say this as I don't want to seem like a b**** but for me what upsets me the most is when situations like this happen and the other person doesn't take any accountability.

That boils my blood! Jesy hasn't addressed Perrie's comments, but struck a serious expression as she put on a stylish display in a stunning white summer dress for the event. Following the screening, Jesy took to Instagram to gush over her fans, sharing a series of sweet images from the day. The star said her heart is so full after the event.

Perrie felt she was misrepresented by Jesy's comments, after the star said she felt unsupported through her mental health battles whilst she was in the band. Jesy said she felt very alone and claimed their final phone call was awkward and made her feel like she was talking to a bunch of strangers.

Perrie hit back saying: 'Don't put the blame on me and make me out to be something I am not, yes I am not perfect and I might not have been there enough or I could have done better I suppose.

' 'But I thought what I was doing was enough, I thought that I tried everything and so then to sit there in further interviews and discuss it publicly and be like, 'I wasn't supported', you were though, you know what I am saying? You were, so take some accountability.

' When host Jamie asked if there was a possibility they might be in each other's lives again, Perrie ruled it out saying: 'If I am being completely transparent part of me wanted to until the documentary and then part of me withdrew again. 'This is the thing I am not a horrible person, I haven't got a bad bone in my body but I can cut you off.

I can cut you out of my life like that, if you upset me and hurt me in a way there's not really any going back.





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