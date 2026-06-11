Jesy Nelson Thanks Fans After Documentary Screening Amid Little Mix Feud

Jesy Nelson has thanked fans for their support after showcasing her new documentary at the Sheffield DocFest on Thursday. She also addressed the recent feud with former Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards.

Jesy Nelson has thanked fans for their support after showcasing her new documentary at the Sheffield DocFest on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the singer was seen for the first time since former Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards revealed she'd cut her out of her life for good following their feud.

Jesy hasn't addressed Perrie's comments, but struck a serious expression as she put on a stylish display in a stunning white summer dress for the event. Following the screening, Jesy took to Instagram to gush over her fans, sharing a series of sweet images from the day. Alongside the post, she penned: 'The most special day showcasing my brand new documentary 'Jesy Nelson Life Changing' soon to be airing on @primevideouk.

'Got to finally meet some of my beautiful fans today as well which has been such a long time coming. Thank you to every one that came to support me today. My heart is so full.





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