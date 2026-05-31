Singer Jesy Nelson shares a sweet moment with her twin daughters as they undergo physiotherapy in the park, as she celebrates a major milestone in her fight for SMA screening in the UK.

Singer Jesy Nelson shares sweet moment with twin daughters as they undergo physiotherapy in the park, as she celebrates major milestone in fight for SMA screening in the UK.

The singer, 34, revealed in January that her one-year-old twins, Ocean and Story, had been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, a rare muscle-wasting condition. Despite the devastating prognosis that her daughters may never be able to walk, Jesy remains hopeful that they will defy the odds and have a longer life expectancy. The NHS has announced that it will start screening for SMA in England from October 2026, with an estimated 400,000 babies to be tested.

This is a major milestone for the SMA community, and Jesy is proud to have played a part in making it happen. She has been campaigning tirelessly for the NHS to expand its screening to check for the disease following her own experience with her daughters. The singer has also been open about the emotional toll of caring for her babies, who require specialist equipment to help them breathe at night as well as feeding tubes.

In a Q&A, she said: 'I just hope people continue to watch the next part of the journey. When the girls got their diagnosis, we decided that we wanted to continue filming. 'As hard as it was, we were like





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Jesy Nelson Spinal Muscular Atrophy SMA NHS Screening Physiotherapy

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