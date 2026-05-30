Jesy Nelson's Twin Girls Receive SMA Diagnosis; Campaign Leads to UK Newborn Screening Reform

Singer Jesy Nelson shares intimate moments of caring for her twin daughters diagnosed with SMA Type 1 while her advocacy results in a parliamentary debate and accelerated NHS screening plans.

Jesy Nelson shared a heartfelt moment on Instagram Stories, showing herself providing physiotherapy for her twin daughters , Ocean and Story, during a warm Saturday in the UK.

The 34-year-old singer has been openly documenting her family's journey since January, when she revealed that her one-year-old twins had been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, a rare and severe muscle-wasting condition. Due to a late diagnosis, the girls are unlikely to ever walk and rely on specialist equipment for breathing support at night, along with feeding tubes.

The snap, captioned 'Physio in the park', captured Jesy and a friend gently exercising the toddlers' legs to build muscle strength while they lay on their backs in a park. This simple yet profound act of care highlights the daily realities of managing a progressive illness. The family's story has also become a catalyst for broader change, as Jesy has channeled her personal struggle into a passionate campaign for improved NHS screening.

Last week, she announced a significant victory: a petition to add SMA to newborn screening in England will be debated in Parliament on 22 June. This follows the government's confirmation that the NHS will roll out 'heel prick' testing for SMA, with a pilot set to begin in October 2026, covering an estimated 400,000 newborns.

Initially, the UK National Screening Committee had rejected the proposal, but Health Secretary Wes Streeting intervened, accelerating the timeline from the previously planned January 2025 start date. In a letter to Jesy and SMA UK's CEO, Streeting pledged to implement the in-service evaluation faster and across more regions. For Jesy, this policy shift represents a major milestone for the SMA community, one she celebrated on Instagram with gratitude and hope.

Yet, alongside this public advocacy, the private emotional toll remains immense. In March, Jesy explained her decision to continue filming her Prime Video series despite her daughters' devastating prognosis-they may not live beyond age two. She described the choice as a way to honor their strength and push for systemic change, telling Jamie Laing on his Great Company podcast that the girls are 'the strongest, most resilient babies' who might defy the odds with treatment.

Daily life is a relentless cycle of medical procedures; she has spoken openly about the pain of seeing her babies cry during treatments, calling the experience an 'emotional rollercoaster' with days that are 'really f***ing s***'. She and ex-partner Zion Foster never anticipated this path, and the constant demands of care are a daily struggle.

Still, Jesy frames her daughters' lives as a purpose-driven journey, urging supporters to keep watching their story as she fights to transform their personal battle into a legacy of awareness and action, ensuring other families might avoid similar delays in diagnosis and treatment





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jesy Nelson SMA Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy Newborn Screening NHS Twin Daughters Physiotherapy Petition Parliament Wes Streeting Treatment Rare Disease

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Five-Year-Old Girl Killed in Lancashire Car Crash, Twin Brother InjuredA five-year-old girl named Alana Moscrop died after a car crash on the A59 in Gisburn, Lancashire, leaving her twin brother seriously injured. The family's Skoda collided with a VW Golf R, and the incident is under investigation by police. Tributes have poured in from family and friends.

Read more »

Twin Girl Killed, Brother Injured in Lancashire Half-Term Car CrashA five-year-old girl died and her twin brother was seriously hurt in a collision between a Skoda and a VW Golf on the A59 in Gisburn, Lancashire. The family's matriarch was driving the children. Police investigate and seek witnesses.

Read more »

This 7-Part Murder Mystery Drama Made Twin Peaks Look SmallThe mystery that's even wilder than Twin Peaks.

Read more »

Cardinals Instantly Rewarded For Promoting Nelson VelázquezThe St. Louis Cardinals made the right call on Friday to promote Nelson Velázquez.

Read more »