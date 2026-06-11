Jesy Nelson's sister slams Perrie Edwards over 'difficult' comments

Jesy Nelson's sister has posted a scathing response after Perrie Edwards branded her former Little Mix bandmate 'difficult' in a new interview. Perrie revealed she has cut out 'difficult' Jesy Nelson from her life for good as she addressed the Little Mix feud in a new interview released on Wednesday.

Jesy Nelson 's sister has posted a scathing response after Perrie Edwards branded her former Little Mix bandmate 'difficult' in a new interview. Perrie revealed she has cut out 'difficult' Jesy Nelson from her life for good as she addressed the Little Mix feud in a new interview released on Wednesday.

Jesy is yet to respond to Perrie's comments but her older sister Jade Nelson posted a lengthy statement on Instagram on Wednesday, telling followers that Jesy has been 'to hell and back for years.

' Jade said she was speaking out because she's 'so tired of lies and accusations' about her sibling. She wrote: 'People say in life be the bigger person, keep quiet, but actually sometimes it doesn't do any good.

' Perrie, Jade Thirwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock continued as a trio before eventually splitting to pursue solo projects. In her recent documentary, Jesy said she had not seen her former bandmate since leaving the band over five years ago but didn't rule out a chance of a reunion.

However, Perrie has now said that it is very unlikely for the four to ever reunite as Jesy 'upset and hurt me in a way where there is no going back'. Speaking to Jamie Laing on his Great Company podcast this week, she explained: 'What annoys me is the most, and again I have to be careful how I say this as I don't want to seem like a b**** but for me what upsets me the most is when situations like this happen and the other person doesn't take any accountability.

' 'That boils my blood! 'I am not blaming everything on you, I am not saying that she's this f***ing monster and everything was her fault blah, blah, blah but take some accountability for your actions and realise you were difficult, you did have difficult moments. She added: 'Granted there were reasons for those moments but you can only pick someone up so many f***ing times before you start losing track of your own sanity.

' Perrie felt she was misrepresented by Jesy's comments, after the star said she felt unsupported through her mental health battles whilst she was in the band. Jesy left Little Mix in December 2020 after nine years, saying at the time the pressure had taken a toll on her mental health; pictured with Perrie, Jade Thirwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock





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Little Mix Jesy Nelson Perrie Edwards Difficult Mental Health Feud Documentary Split Solo Projects Reunion

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