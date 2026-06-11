Jesy Nelson's sister responds to Perrie Edwards' comments on 'difficult' bandmate

Jade Nelson, the sister of Jesy Nelson, has posted a lengthy statement on Instagram after Perrie Edwards branded her former Little Mix bandmate 'difficult' in a new interview. Jade defended her sister and accused Perrie of misrepresenting her mental health struggles.

Jesy Nelson 's sister has posted a scathing response after Perrie Edwards branded her former Little Mix bandmate 'difficult' in a new interview. Perrie revealed she has cut out 'difficult' Jesy Nelson from her life for good as she addressed the Little Mix feud in a new interview released on Wednesday.

Jesy is yet to respond to Perrie's comments but her older sister Jade Nelson posted a lengthy statement on Instagram on Wednesday, telling followers that Jesy has been 'to hell and back for years.

' Jade said she was speaking out because she's 'so tired of lies and accusations' about her sibling. She wrote: 'People say in life be the bigger person, keep quiet, but actually sometimes it doesn't do any good.

' Jesy Nelson's sister has posted a scathing response after Perrie Edwards branded her former Little Mix bandmate 'difficult' in a new interview. Perrie revealed she has cut out 'difficult' Jesy Nelson from her life for good as she addressed the Little Mix feud in a new interview released on Wednesday





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Little Mix Jesy Nelson Perrie Edwards Difficult Mental Health Feud Statement Accusations Sister Reunion

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