Jesy Nelson's Emotional Video Celebrates Twin Daughters' First Birthday

Jesy Nelson has marked her twin daughters' first birthday with an emotional video about their lives and health battles. She shares a montage of videos and pictures of her daughters, including a sweet insight into their lavish first birthday party, trips to Great Ormond Street Hospital and various milestones in their lives.

Jesy Nelson has marked her twin daughters ' first birthday with an emotional video about their lives and health battles . She shared a montage of videos and pictures of her daughters, including a sweet insight into their lavish first birthday party, trips to Great Ormond Street Hospital and various milestones in their lives.

On Friday, she took to Instagram to share a montage of videos and pictures of her daughters, including a sweet insight into their lavish first birthday party, trips to Great Ormond Street Hospital and various milestones in their lives





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Jesy Nelson Twin Daughters Health Battles SMA1 (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) Welcome To Holland Great Ormond Street Hospital Various Milestones In Their Lives

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Jesy Nelson's Emotional Video Celebrates Twin Daughters' First BirthdayJesy Nelson has marked her twin daughters' first birthday with an emotional video about their lives and health battles. She shares a montage of videos and pictures of her daughters, including a sweet insight into their lavish first birthday party, trips to Great Ormond Street Hospital and various milestones in their lives.

Read more »