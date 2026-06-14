Jesy Nelson's 35th Birthday Swimsuit Celebrations and Advocacy for SMA Screening Amid Daughters' Health Journey

Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson celebrated her 35th birthday with glamorous swimsuit photos while continuing her advocacy for Spinal Muscular Atrophy screening after her twins' diagnosis. A new documentary reveals her family's challenges and campaign to change UK health policy.

Jesy Nelson , the former Little Mix singer, marked her 35th birthday with a series of glamorous swimsuit photographs. In the images, she showcased her toned physique in a pink and green floral triangle bikini top paired with a matching green skirt.

Her long hair was styled in loose curls, and she wore a radiant makeup palette as she posed confidently. Accompanying the post, she wrote, 'Whatever will chapter 35 bring.

' The celebratory posts coincided with significant praise for her recent documentary focusing on her twin daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, who were born prematurely in May of the previous year and diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1. This rare, progressive genetic condition severely weakens muscles, impairs motor control, and can affect breathing and swallowing functions.

In a new documentary titled 'Jesy Nelson: Life Changing,' streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the singer provided a deeper look into her family's life. Her mother, Janice White, gave a tour of a spare bedroom filled with medical equipment for the twins and toys they cannot use due to their condition. Janice explained that keeping these items upstairs prevents upsetting Jesy.

She also highlighted the challenge of finding suitable toys, noting that everything must be specialised because of the girls' spinal issues. The documentary also follows Jesy's campaign to make SMA testing standard at birth across the UK. Although the UK's National Screening Committee previously rejected such expansion, recent government announcements indicate plans to screen over 400,000 babies for SMA starting in October 2026.

Earlier, Jesy had commemorated the twins' first birthday with an emotional video montage set to an audio recording of her reading the poem 'Welcome to Holland' by Emily Perl Kingsley. The poem, written by a mother of a child with Down syndrome, metaphorically describes the experience of raising a child with a disability. In her caption, Jesy described her daughters as 'tiny little super humans' and 'the strongest, most resilient little fighters,' celebrating their milestone birthday and their inspiring journey.

She shares the twins with her ex-boyfriend Zion Foster. The new documentary 'Jesy: Life Changing' offers an intimate portrayal of their daily reality and her advocacy for broader newborn screening





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