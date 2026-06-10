Jesy Nelson Opens Up About Leaving Little Mix and Heartbreak in Candid Interview

In a revealing new interview, former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson shares her side of the story regarding her departure from the group, her tumultuous relationship with Zayn Malik, and the fallout with her bandmates.

Jesy Nelson has given what is arguably her most candid interview to date, opening up about her past struggles with ex-fiancé Zayn Malik and the painful departure from Little Mix .

In the interview, the singer addressed the mentally draining experience of splitting from the One Direction alum back in 2015 after being engaged for two years.

'When you go through heartbreak, it is hellish,' she began. 'You feel abandoned, and you don't feel good enough, and you feel like you've been left for something better. ' Edwards noted that she believes Malik's experience with the breakup was probably less difficult. 'When you're moving on with somebody else, you always get on better.

When you're the one left behind, that's when it's hard. Because it's like, 'Oh s-t, they've left me for someone more beautiful. They've met someone better than me.

'' The British boy bander's next relationship was with Gigi Hadid, with whom he had an on-off relationship for about six years and welcomed daughter Khai in 2020 before calling it quits for good in 2021. The model also starred alongside Malik in the music video for his song 'Let's just say there was a bit of a - I'm just gonna say it - there was a bit of an overlap,' Edwards said of Malik and Hadid.

'Then you have a song that they've written about you, but then someone else is in the video. It was one thing after the other after the other. I remember finding out about that … it was just the nail in the coffin.

' As for where she stands with her former bandmates, particularly Jesy Nelson, who recently aired out her grievances in a new documentary 'Life After Little Mix,' Edwards expressed frustration. 'Sometimes you just don't win with people,' she said. 'What upsets me the most is when the other person doesn't take any accountability. That boils my blood.

I'm not blaming everything on you. I'm not saying she's this f-king monster, and everything was her fault. But take some accountability for your actions and realize you were difficult. You did have difficult moments.

' She continued, 'You can only pick somebody up so many f-king times before you lose track of your own sanity … I thought I'd tried anything. So to then sit there in further interviews and discuss it publicly and be like, 'I wasn't supported.

' You were, though. ' Edwards added that she'd previously hoped to rekindle a friendship with Nelson, but not anymore. 'Part of me wanted to until the documentary, and then part of me withdrew again,' she added. 'I haven't got a bad bone in my body, but I can cut you off.

I can forgive, but I don't want you in my space.

' The documentary, a six-part series that premiered on Prime Video in February, explores Nelson's difficult parenthood journey after becoming a mom to twin girls with spinal muscular atrophy in 2025. In the doc, the 'Boyz' singer said that she left Little Mix in December 2020 because she felt ignored and misunderstood by the other three members. Nelson also claimed that one of her bandmates had expressed wanting to leave the group before her.

Edwards is now in the midst of a solo career, most recently releasing her single 'Passenger Princess' in May. The interview has sparked renewed discussion about the dynamics within Little Mix and the personal toll of fame





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