Jesy Nelson Launches YouTube Channel After I'm A Celebrity Exit

Jesy Nelson exits I'm A Celebrity for six-figure payout to launch a professional YouTube channel, prioritizing care for twins Ocean and Story with SMA.

Jesy Nelson has announced a significant career shift following her withdrawal from the upcoming series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, a decision that has left the entertainment industry monitoring her next strategic moves. The former Little Mix star, aged 35, recently confirmed she will not participate in the reality television phenomenon despite having secured a lucrative six-figure contract to appear in the jungle.

Nelson Prioritizes Twin Daughters Medical Care

Nelson is redirecting her professional focus toward her twin daughters, Ocean and Story, who are 17 months old and both live with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a severe genetic disorder. The twins require intensive, round-the-clock medical attention, a reality that has made Nelson prioritize her family over the physical demands of the jungle challenge. Sources close to the singer indicate that leaving her children for the duration of the show was simply not an option she could entertain, regardless of the financial incentives attached to the participation deal.

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Despite the disappointment of missing the broadcast, Nelson maintains a strong relationship with the production network. Internal sources reveal that ITV has been exceptionally supportive of her decision, acknowledging the difficult circumstances surrounding her withdrawal. The network has explicitly stated that the door remains permanently open for Nelson to return to the jungle in future series, preserving a positive pathway for her eventual televised return.

New YouTube Venture Will Document Family Journey

The singer is now channeling her energy into launching a high-production-value YouTube channel, designed to share her daily experiences as a mother to children with complex medical needs. According to insiders, this digital platform will offer fans an intimate look at her life, aiming to provide support and awareness for others facing similar challenges with Spinal Muscular Atrophy. The project is being treated with utmost seriousness, with plans to avoid any amateurish elements in favor of a polished, professional finish.

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To ensure the highest quality output, Nelson is employing an experienced behind-the-scenes team to manage filming and editing. This approach mirrors the success of her previous Amazon Prime documentaries, which documented her life after leaving Little Mix, her difficult pregnancy, and the subsequent diagnosis of her daughters. Those documentaries were well-received for their raw honesty, and this new venture aims to continue that narrative arc with similar depth and professionalism.

Ben Davies and Supporting Cast Join Jungle

While Nelson steps away from the main stage, the current lineup of I'm A Celebrity continues to assemble with a diverse array of public figures. The star-studded cast includes former footballer Wayne Rooney, actress Chloe Burrows, and Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page, who is 49 years old. The lineup also features Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, 48, and presenter AJ Odudu, 38, adding significant media weight to the series.

Further additions to the jungle include YouTuber Sharky, 30, comedian Leigh Francis, 53, and actress Claire Sweeney, 55. Model Leomie Anderson, 33, and journalist Mariella Frostrup, 63, are also scheduled to head into the Australian wilderness. This broad spectrum of celebrities ensures the show maintains its high viewership potential even with the absence of high-profile pop stars like Nelson.

Nelson Boyfriend May Appear In New Series

Details regarding the content of Nelson's new digital platform suggest a collaborative family effort. Insiders have hinted that her boyfriend, Ben Davies, may make appearances in the videos, potentially featuring as a supportive presence as they navigate parenting their twins. This inclusion would highlight the dual nature of her upcoming content: both a personal documentation and a shared family journey.

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Nelson's previous public statements indicated she was initially excited about the I'm A Celebrity deal because it would have provided a larger platform for her SMA campaigning. She pulled out with a heavy heart, emphasizing that no expense would be spared in ensuring her daughters receive the best possible care. Her representative has been contacted for official comment regarding these new career developments and the status of her relationship with the production company.