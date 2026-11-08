Jesy Nelson Launches YouTube Channel After Exiting I'm A Celebrity

Jesy Nelson steps down from I'm A Celebrity to care for twins with SMA, launching a professional YouTube channel to document her journey and raise awareness.

Singer Jesy Nelson is reportedly launching a dedicated YouTube channel to share her life as a mother of two, following her decision to withdraw from this year's I'm A Celebrity lineup.

The thirty-five-year-old former Little Mix star has prioritized her twin daughters, Ocean and Story, who are seventeen months old. The infants suffer from Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a condition requiring round-the-clock medical attention, prompting Nelson to decline a six-figure appearance fee for the reality series.

Also read Jesy Nelson Ex Zion Foster Disputes Deadbeat Dad Claims Amid Twins' SMA Battle

Nelson has opted to produce high-quality content that offers fans an insight into her daily routine. Insiders indicate that she wants the project to be professional, with an experienced team working behind the scenes to document her journey and raise awareness for her daughters' condition.

The Core Details Of The New Project

The new venture will focus on documenting Nelson's life as a mother to children with special needs. A source told The Sun that Nelson is dedicated to fighting for her daughters and hopes the channel can offer help to others facing similar challenges.

Advertisement

No expense will be spared on the production. Nelson has experience with camera work, having previously released two Amazon Prime documentaries that charted her life since leaving Little Mix, her difficult pregnancy, and the diagnosis of Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

Her boyfriend, Ben Davies, might also make appearances in the videos. This move marks a significant shift from her previous public engagements, focusing on a more intimate and personal form of storytelling.

Stakeholder Positions And Competing Views

Nelson previously expressed excitement about joining I'm A Celebrity because it would provide a platform to continue her campaigning for Spinal Muscular Atrophy awareness. She cited her daughters being unwell as the primary reason for her withdrawal, stating that no mother would leave them behind.

She emphasized that her family is her priority. A source revealed that ITV has been supportive of her decision, stating the network is backing her all the way and that the door will always remain open for her return in the future.

This year's I'm A Celebrity lineup features a star-studded cast preparing to head to the jungle. The roster includes Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows, Gavin and Stacey actress Joanna Page, Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, presenter AJ Odudu, YouTuber Sharky, comedian Leigh Francis, actress Claire Sweeney, model Leomie Anderson, and journalist Mariella Frostrup.

Advertisement

Real World Impact And Future Steps

Nelson's decision highlights the ongoing challenges faced by parents of children with serious health conditions. Her new channel aims to provide visibility to Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a genetic disorder affecting muscle strength and movement.

The move also impacts the media landscape, as Nelson transitions from reality television to a self-managed digital presence. This shift allows for greater control over her narrative and content, aligning with her goals of professional documentation and personal advocacy.

Details regarding the exact launch date of the YouTube channel have not been specified. However, the production team is reportedly working to ensure the project meets Nelson's high standards for quality and impact.

The Daily Mail has contacted Nelson's representative for official comment on the new venture. As the reality series prepares for its launch, Nelson's focus remains firmly on her family and her commitment to raising awareness for her daughters' health needs.