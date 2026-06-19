Jesy Nelson Heads to Parliament to Fight for Universal SMA Newborn Screening

Jesy Nelson, whose twins have SMA Type 1, blasts 'postcode lottery' as NHS screening rollout covers only 72% of England, urging MPs to expand program.

Singer Jesy Nelson is set to appear before Parliament on Monday to advocate for universal newborn screening for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare muscle-wasting condition that has profoundly affected her family.

The 35-year-old artist, who revealed in January that her one-year-old twins Ocean and Story were diagnosed with SMA Type 1, has been campaigning tirelessly for expanded screening. Her daughters face significant challenges, including likely inability to walk, requiring breathing assistance at night and feeding tubes, due to late diagnosis. Nelson expressed both optimism and frustration as she announced that the NHS will begin screening for SMA from October 2026, but only in certain regions covering 72% of England.

She described this as a 'postcode lottery' that unfairly denies babies the chance for early treatment, which can be life-changing if administered shortly after birth. In a heartfelt Instagram video on Friday, Nelson urged her followers to support the parliamentary debate scheduled for June 22, where a petition with over 150,000 signatures will be discussed. She emphasized that early treatment can prevent severe disability, while delays lead to permanent damage.

'Why are we playing postcode lottery with children's lives? This is about our children's futures,' she said, fighting back tears. She plans to arrive at Parliament at 5 PM on Monday alongside Giles from SMA UK, hoping to gather supporters for a photo and to pressure MPs to attend the debate. The current NHS heel prick test for newborns checks for only 10 conditions, excluding SMA.

Nelson's advocacy has pushed the issue into the spotlight, leading Health Secretary Wes Streeting to announce the pilot program for over 400,000 babies starting October 2026. However, Nelson argues that the partial rollout creates inequality, as babies in non-participating areas will miss the benefits of early detection. She called on the public to tag their MPs in comments, demanding universal screening.

'No baby should miss out because of their postcode. Let's keep fighting until every newborn has the same opportunity,' she wrote. The debate marks a pivotal moment for the SMA community, as previous efforts to add SMA to the national screening program were repeatedly rejected by the UK National Screening Committee. Nelson's personal story and celebrity influence have galvanized public support, making this the furthest the campaign has ever progressed.

She acknowledged the emotional toll, noting that her children's lives could have been vastly different with earlier diagnosis. The outcome of Monday's debate could set a precedent for expanding newborn screening across the UK, addressing disparities in healthcare access. The campaign continues to highlight the critical importance of early detection in saving lives and reducing lifelong disability





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Jesy Nelson to Attend Parliamentary Debate on SMA Screening Amid 'Postcode Lottery' ConcernsSinger Jesy Nelson will be at the UK Parliament for a debate on spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) newborn screening. While a pilot program is set for October 2026, Nelson criticizes its limited initial rollout covering only 72% of England, calling it an unfair 'postcode lottery.' The debate follows a petition she supported after her twin daughters' SMA diagnosis.

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