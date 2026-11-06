Jesy Nelson Ex Zion Foster Disputes Deadbeat Dad Claims Amid Twins' SMA Battle

Jesy Nelson's ex-partner Zion Foster releases a new song denying allegations he neglects his twin daughters, who are battling SMA, while her boyfriend Ben Davies defends the family.

Ben Davies, the partner of singer Jesy Nelson, has publicly refuted accusations that her ex-boyfriend Zion Foster neglects their twin daughters. The dispute erupted after Foster released a new musical track addressing claims that he has failed to check on Ocean and Story, who are 17 months old. This public exchange occurred against the backdrop of the children's ongoing diagnosis with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1, a serious genetic neuromuscular disease.

Foster Releases Song Addressing Custody Allegations

Zion Foster shared a post on social media featuring a photograph of himself in a hospital setting with his twin girls. The caption for this image declared it the 'first and last time saying my peace' regarding the public narrative surrounding his parenting. In the accompanying single, titled 'Life Goes On', Foster raps about his emotional state, stating that his 'heart is bleeding' due to the situation. He explains that he must 'pick my battles because the system aint going to help me through this fight'.

Also read Zion Foster Releases New Track Life Goes On to Address Deadbeat Dad Claims

Foster further emphasizes his dedication by noting that he is 'hurt to the core' but is actively blocking out 'all this noise on social media'. He asserts in the lyrics that he works every day to 'put food on them plates' for his children. The father-of-two also mentions that he has 'called a lawyer' and expresses anger at how he has been treated. He sings in the chorus that life continues, stating 'Life goes on, we keep on moving, life goes on, we keep on cruising'.

Within the track, Foster addresses the legal and media aspects of the conflict. He raps that 'The real truth aint going to hit the surface, cause I aint going to put my babies through that'. He claims to have evidence, noting he has 'the receipts in my phone and notepad', and questions why he would save himself only to cause his girls pain. The new single serves as his direct response to the growing public scrutiny and accusations circulating online.

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Davies Refutes Claims of Restricted Fatherly Access

Ben Davies, who is currently in a relationship with Jesy Nelson, responded directly to Foster's post in the comments section. He labeled the rapper a victim who has 'fully lost the plot'. Davies challenged the suggestion that Foster lacks access to the twin girls, asserting that no one has stopped him from seeing them. He accused Foster of being too busy writing poems and making money off the children's situation to be present.

Davies issued a specific challenge to the public, demanding to see proof of Foster's involvement. He wrote, 'ask him to send a screen shot of the last messages checking in on his girls... I'll wait.....'. This response highlights the contrasting narratives, with Davies presenting an image of Foster as absent and focused on financial gain rather than parental duty. The interaction underscores the ongoing tension between the two families amidst the children's health crisis.

The controversy intensified recently when Foster publicly announced his new relationship. He hard-launched his new girlfriend, known only as Sav, and the pair were reported to have gotten matching tattoos. This announcement came shortly after it was revealed that Jesy Nelson is also in a new relationship. The timing of Foster's new romance sparked immediate backlash from social media users who questioned his priorities.

Online Backlash and Support for Both Parties

After going Instagram official with a video of him with his new partner, Foster received negative comments regarding his behavior as a father. One follower commented, 'Nothing wrong with being happy, more about being a deadbeat dad that triggers people hun x'. Another user asked, 'How can you be happy when you have two beautiful daughters you don't see or care for!!! Like soon as you discovered their illness you were off!!'. Foster rejected these characterizations, telling a critic that they had seen only '15 seconds of my life' and did not know his full story.

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Despite the criticism, Foster also garnered support from followers who defended his right to move on. Some commenters stated, 'You've both parted ways both got new partners and both are still parents....who cares?'. Others argued that people are allowed to find happiness, noting that 'You have no idea what he does or doesn't do for them babies'. The public reaction reflects a divided audience, with some judging Foster harshly for dating while others support the idea that parents can maintain their well-being while co-parenting children with serious medical needs.

The Daily Mail contacted a representative for Zion Foster to seek further comment on these developments. The situation remains volatile as both parties navigate personal new relationships while managing the complex care requirements of their twins, Ocean and Story. The public debate continues to focus on the balance between private grief, medical emergencies, and public perception of parental responsibility in the digital age.