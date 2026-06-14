Jesy Nelson Celebrates Birthday with Swimsuit Snap Amid Campaign for Twin Daughters' SMA Awareness

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson marked her 35th birthday with glamorous photos while continuing her advocacy for Spinal Muscular Atrophy screening following the diagnosis of her twin daughters. The documentary Jesy Nelson: Life Changing reveals the family's daily realities and her push for national newborn testing.

Jesy Nelson celebrated her 35th birthday with a series of glamorous swimsuit photos, showcasing her toned physique in a floral bikini top and matching green skirt.

The former Little Mix member posed with loose curls and radiant makeup, captioning the post with a hopeful note about her new chapter. The celebration followed widespread praise for her heartfelt documentary focusing on her twin daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, who were born prematurely and diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1. This rare, progressive genetic condition severely weakens muscles, impacting motor control, breathing, and swallowing.

In the documentary, Jesy's mother, Janice White, provided an intimate look at their home life, revealing a spare bedroom filled with specialized medical equipment and toys the girls cannot use due to their condition. Janice explained that keeping these items upstairs helps avoid upsetting Jesy. She also showcased a cuddly elephant rocking chair, one of many items that required specialization because of the twins' spinal health, and expressed hope that donating unused items could benefit other families.

The follow-up documentary, titled Jesy Nelson: Life Changing, continues to highlight Jesy's advocacy for universal SMA newborn screening across the UK. This campaign gained momentum after the NHS initially rejected expansion of screening, though recent government announcements confirmed plans to screen over 400,000 babies for SMA starting in October 2026.

Jesy has also marked her daughters' first birthday with an emotional video, featuring the poem Welcome to Holland by Emily Perl Kingsley, which poignantly captures the experience of raising a child with a disability. The montage documented the twins' health challenges, milestones, and treatments, underscoring their resilience. Jesy shared that the journey has been both difficult and inspiring, calling her daughters strong fighters who motivate everyone they meet.

Her ongoing efforts aim to transform personal hardship into systemic change, ensuring earlier detection and support for families facing SMA





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jesy Nelson Spinal Muscular Atrophy SMA Screening Twin Daughters Little Mix Documentary Newborn Screening Health Advocacy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shia LaBeouf celebrates 40th birthday with girlfriend in New OrleansThe actor - who was handed a suspended sentence for his Mardi Gras brawl - spent his 40th birthday cozying up to his latest love interest following his split from Mia Goth in 2025.

Read more »

Jesy Nelson shows off her incredible figure in a red co-ordJesy Nelson looked incredible in a daring red gingham co-ord as she brushed over Perrie Edwards drama after being branded 'difficult' by her ex Little Mix bandmate.

Read more »

Jesy Nelson's Fashion Statement Coincides with Perrie Edwards' Wedding as Little Mix Feud DeepensJesy Nelson shares a new Instagram video in a bold red outfit while her former Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards prepares to marry Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in Portugal; Perrie publicly accuses Jesy of avoiding accountability in their ongoing rift, citing the recent documentary as the final straw for any potential reconciliation.

Read more »

Jesy Nelson Shines Amidst Little Mix Turmoil as Perrie Edwards Upcoming Wedding Highlights Ongoing FeudJesy Nelson made a bold fashion statement in a red gingham co-ord, seemingly brushing off drama from her former Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards who is set to marry Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in Portugal. The article details the ongoing rift between the two, including Perrie's recent accusation that Jesy has not taken accountability for her behavior during their final years together, and Jesy's absence from the wedding due to caring for her twin daughters diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy. The feud has been reignited by Jesy's documentary and public comments about feeling unsupported, leading Perrie to declare a reunion unlikely.

Read more »