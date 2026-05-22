Jesy Nelson Campaigns for Newborn Spinal Muscular Atrophy Screening in UK

Singer Jesy Nelson celebrates a major victory as the UK government agrees to debate the inclusion of Spinal Muscular Atrophy in newborn screening following her twins' diagnosis.

Jesy Nelson , the renowned singer and public figure, has achieved a significant victory in her ongoing mission to improve healthcare accessibility for children born with rare genetic conditions.

The thirty-four-year-old star recently shared the triumphant news that a petition calling for the inclusion of Spinal Muscular Atrophy, commonly known as SMA, in the standard newborn screening program in England will now be formally debated in Parliament on June 22. This milestone comes as a beacon of hope for many families and represents a critical step toward ensuring that infants receive life-altering treatments as early as possible. The catalyst for this campaign was a devastating personal revelation.

Earlier in January, Jesy disclosed that her one-year-old twin daughters, Ocean and Story, had been diagnosed with SMA Type 1. This specific form of the disease is a severe, rare muscle-wasting condition that affects the motor neurons in the spinal cord. Because the diagnosis for her daughters came late, the girls are facing a challenging future where they are likely never to walk independently.

They currently rely on specialized medical equipment to assist their breathing during the night and utilize feeding tubes to maintain their nutrition. The singer has spoken openly about the heartbreak of this diagnosis and the grueling daily routine of medical interventions, describing the experience as an emotional rollercoaster that oscillates between moments of light and days of profound struggle.

In response to her daughters' diagnosis, Jesy has tirelessly lobbied the National Health Service and government officials to expand the current screening protocols. Currently, the NHS performs heel prick tests on newborns around five days after birth to screen for approximately ten treatable conditions, such as cystic fibrosis.

However, SMA was not among them, leading to delays in diagnosis for many children. Following pressure from Jesy and advocacy groups like SMA UK, the UK Government and Health Secretary Wes Streeting have announced plans to roll out SMA screening for an estimated 400,000 babies starting in October.

This expansion is a major victory for the SMA community, as early detection allows for the administration of treatments that can significantly improve a child's quality of life and potentially extend their life expectancy. Beyond her advocacy, Jesy has remained committed to sharing her journey with the public. Despite the prognosis that children with SMA Type 1 may not survive past the age of two without intervention, she has chosen to continue filming her documentary series for Prime Video.

She believes that by documenting the realities of her daughters' lives, she can raise awareness and drive systemic change in the healthcare system. In various interviews and public Q and A sessions, she has expressed her hope that Ocean and Story will defy the medical odds. She describes her daughters as resilient and strong, emphasizing that while the situation is incredibly difficult, she is determined to make the best of it for their sake.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy is a cruel disease that systematically weakens the muscles by targeting the motor neuron cells. When these cells fail, muscles deteriorate and waste away, eventually impacting critical functions such as swallowing and breathing. Without timely treatment, the condition is often fatal in early childhood.

The decision to debate this issue in Parliament and the subsequent rollout of screening tests mark a turning point in how the UK manages this condition, promising a future where newborns are identified immediately and given every possible chance at survival and health





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UK singer Jesy Nelson celebrates SMA debate in Parliament after successful campaignJesy Nelson announced in January that her twins Ocean and Story had been diagnosed with SMA Type 1, a rare muscle-wasting condition. She has been a tireless campaigner for the NHS to expand its screening to check for SMA. Her success in getting the UK Government to debate the petition to add SMA to newborn screening in England on 22 June is a major milestone for the SMA community.

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