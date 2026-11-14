Jesus Owono Suspended 12 Matches After Fatal Collision With Tenerife Striker Jesus de Miguel

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono receives a 12-match ban from the Spanish Football Federation following the incident that caused the death of Jesus de Miguel.

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono has been issued a 12-match suspension by the Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary committee. This ruling follows a tragic on-field collision with Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel during a match in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, on November 2, 2026.

The Fatal Match Incident Details

The incident occurred during the second-division match when Owono rushed out from his goal line to clear a high ball near the midfield area. In the process, he collided violently with de Miguel, who was challenging for the same aerial ball. The referee immediately showed Owono a red card for the dangerous challenge. Following the impact, de Miguel, who was 30 years old, suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital. Despite medical efforts, the Tenerife forward died the following day.

Also read Jesús Owono: Goalkeeper Involved in Jesus de Miguel Death Unsure About Future

Disciplinary Committee Ruling Explained

The Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary committee finalized its decision on Friday, confirming the maximum sanction allowed under the rules. The committee reviewed the referee's report, which stated that Owono had "violently struck an opponent in the chest with his leg, using excessive force, while the ball was in play." The disciplinary body acknowledged the fatal outcome of the collision and determined that the nature of the conduct and the surrounding circumstances fully justified the 12-match suspension. This penalty represents the longest ban possible for this type of offense in Spanish football.

Jesus Owono's Public Statement

Jesus Owono, who represents the Equatorial Guinea international team, issued a statement through his club last week reflecting on the aftermath. He described the days following the death of Jesus de Miguel as "the hardest days of my life." Owono expressed his profound grief, stating, "I struggle to find the words, and it is very difficult for me to process anything that has happened." He added, "I feel immense pain over the loss of Jesus. I think of him, of his family, and of all the people who loved him."

Impact on FC Andorra and League

Advertisement

The suspension means Jesus Owono will miss a significant portion of the current season for FC Andorra. The club will need to adjust its goalkeeper options for the next 12 competitive fixtures. The case has drawn national attention to player safety protocols and the severity of disciplinary measures in lower-division Spanish football. The Spanish Football Federation has maintained that the ruling was based strictly on the factual evidence presented by the match officials and the medical reports concerning Jesus de Miguel.

Next Steps in the Disciplinary Process

The 12-match ban is now effective, and FC Andorra must comply with the suspension immediately. There are no further appeals mentioned in the current ruling from the disciplinary committee. The incident has prompted broader discussions within the league regarding risk assessment for goalkeepers and defenders in high-stakes aerial duels. The tragedy has left the football community in Santa Cruz de Tenerife and the wider Spanish sporting world in mourning.