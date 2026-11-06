Jesus Owono's Mother Visits Andorra FC After Fatal Collision

Maria del Carmen Owono Mangue travels to Andorra to support her son Jesus Owono following the death of CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel after a match incident.

Jesus Owono is currently receiving intensive emotional support from his mother, Maria del Carmen Owono Mangue, following the death of fellow professional footballer Jesus de Miguel. The tragic incident occurred during a second-division match involving FC Andorra and CD Tenerife, resulting in de Miguel's passing from accidental chest trauma.

Maria del Carmen traveled approximately five-and-a-half hours from her residence in San Sebastian to reach her son in Andorra. Jesus de Miguel's funeral services took place yesterday in Navahermosa. The goalkeeper is experiencing what he has described as the hardest days of his life since the collision that ended de Miguel's life on Monday.

Also read FC Andorra Goalkeeper Jesus Owono Faces Homicide Probe After Tenerife Player Death

Mother Reunites With Son in Andorra

Maria del Carmen Owono Mangue drives from her home in the Basque city of San Sebastian to Andorra to be with her 25-year-old son. She has been deeply close to Jesus Owono since he moved to San Sebastian from their native Equatorial Guinea when he was eight years old. The relocation allowed him to reunite with her after she had emigrated earlier to provide for the family. An aunt had previously cared for the youngster while his mother worked.

Owono, the eldest of six siblings, stated upon his arrival in Spain that he came in pursuit of a dream, not just the dream of playing football, but the dream of being with his mother. His mother expressed that waking up to see her child doing what they love most is a mother's greatest joy. She emphasized his hard work and dedication to the sport during previous interviews.

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Family Trauma and Emotional Support

One of Jesus Owono's younger brothers confirmed overnight that his mother is by his side in Andorra. He spoke from their second-floor four-bedroom apartment in a middle-class residential neighborhood east of San Sebastian's city center. He stated that the entire family is very distraught and that his mother went to be with Jesus because he is suffering significantly.

A source close to the goalkeeper noted that Maria del Carmen is one of the most important people in Jesus Owono's life. The source highlighted the difficulty of his early separation from his mother and their inseparable bond since he moved to Spain. She helped him integrate into new surroundings and supported his road to becoming a professional footballer at every step.

Club Sends Letter of Support

Andorra FC teammates and members of the club's supporters group visited Owono to deliver a letter of encouragement. The letter refers to the goalkeeper as their Spiderman and emphasizes that he is not alone. It states that behind the footballer is a person with feelings and a strong family connection who is also suffering.

The letter categorically rejects all insults, threats, and judgments Owono has received. It clarifies that an accident does not define a person or their character. The supporters urge the community to ensure pain and anger do not turn into hatred, reminding Owono that this is his home and the fanbase will still cheer for him when he returns.

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Match Details and Official Ruling

Owono was red-carded after kneeing the 30-year-old Jesus de Miguel in the chest with a reckless tackle. The incident occurred late in stoppage time during a match that was suspended with the score tied at 2-2. Hours after the collision, the former CD Tenerife striker died of accidental chest trauma in a Tenerife hospital.

Jesus Owono has closed his social media accounts as he processes the tragedy. The club and fans emphasize that the most important thing now is his recovery. They acknowledge it will take time to recover his fighting spirit and smile, but reaffirm their unconditional support during this difficult period.