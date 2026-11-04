Jesus Owono Issues First Statement on Fatal Collision with Tenerife Striker Jesus de Miguel

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono breaks silence following the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel after a match-day collision in Spain's Segunda Division.

Jesus Owono, the FC Andorra goalkeeper at the center of a tragic football incident, has issued his first public statement regarding the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel. The emotional address comes in the wake of a fatal collision that occurred during a Segunda Division match on Monday, which resulted in de Miguel passing away in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Owono described the period as the most difficult of his life, expressing profound grief and a struggle to process the events that led to the striker's death.

The Fatal Match-Day Incident Unfolds

Jesus de Miguel died on Tuesday morning following a horrifying clash with Owono during the latter stages of a 2-2 draw between FC Andorra and Tenerife in Spain's second division. The incident occurred near the halfway line when de Miguel attempted to clear the ball. Owono's flying knee struck the forward in the chest with devastating force, causing the striker to immediately collapse on the pitch. Medical attention was rendered, but de Miguel succumbed to his injuries early the following morning.

Also read Jesus de Miguel Dies After On-Field Collision; Police Open Manslaughter Probe Against Jesus Owono

The goalkeeper has since shut down his Instagram account amid significant backlash. As Owono left the pitch after the match, he was subjected to chants of 'murderer' by Tenerife fans, reflecting the intense emotional reaction to the event. The club and player have now released a joint statement asking for sensitivity and respect during this somber time.

Club Stance and Teammate Support

FC Andorra stated they continue to be deeply affected by the loss of Jesus de Miguel. In their official communication, the club emphasized that Owono wishes to personally share his feelings during this difficult moment. Owono wrote, 'I feel an enormous pain for the loss of Jesús. I think of him, his family, and everyone who loved him.' He added that while he knows many issues will need addressing, he cannot currently think of anything other than the pain they are experiencing.

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FC Andorra defender Lautaro Spatz also defended his teammate on social media, describing the tragedy as something that makes one realize how fragile life can be. Spatz wrote, 'Those of us who know him know the kind of person he is. We know how much he is suffering right now and that he would never intend to hurt anyone.' He noted that unforeseen events occur in football, but no one could imagine a contest ending with such tragic consequences.

Expert Analysis on the Challenge Mechanics

The collision has sparked a debate regarding challenges involving goalkeepers and outfield players. Former Real Madrid and Spain international goalkeeper Santiago Canizares discussed the incident on El Partidazo de COPE. Canizares conceded that Owono used excessive force but offered context regarding the goalkeeper's likely thought process. He explained that goalkeepers typically use their knees for protection to avoid collisions when contesting a ball.

Canizares analyzed the physical dynamics of the tackle, stating, 'For me, the problem is that Owono uses excessive force, and he lacks the physical dexterity to pull himself back when he sees he's won the duel.' He suggested that Owono went all out until the end. The expert noted that momentum and excessive speed likely caused the knee to rise, resulting in the fatal impact. This technical analysis highlights the split-second decisions that can have irreversible consequences in professional sports.

Police Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Police investigating de Miguel's death are now probing the emergency medical response as well as the possibility that Owono's tackle could constitute involuntary manslaughter. Homicide squad officers based in the Tenerife capital, Santa Cruz, have launched a formal probe. Court officials explained that any death not resulting from natural causes automatically triggers a judicial investigation in Spain.

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FC Andorra held a minute's silence at the club's training ground to honor the memory of the deceased striker. The club reiterated its request for utmost sensitivity and respect from the public and media. As the legal proceedings begin, the football community remains in shock, with Spatz noting that the entire squad is devastated and speechless. The investigation will likely examine video evidence and witness testimonies to determine the full extent of the circumstances surrounding the on-pitch tragedy.