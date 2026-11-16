Jesus Lopez Steps Down as Head of Universal Music Latin America

Jesus Lopez leaves Universal Music Latin America after nearly 30 years, transitioning to chairman emeritus of Global Talent Services to continue supporting Latin artists.

Jesus Lopez, the iconic executive who led Universal Music's Latin operations for nearly three decades, is officially stepping down from his role as chairman and CEO of Universal Music Latin America and the Iberian Peninsula. This announcement marks the end of a significant era for the global music giant, closing the chapter on his transformative influence over the Spanish-language music market. Lopez will transition into a new position as chairman emeritus for Global Talent Services, the artist management and booking company he originally launched in 2007.

Lopez Assumes New Role at Global Talent Services

In his new capacity with Global Talent Services, Lopez will continue to provide his extensive expertise and deep knowledge of the Spanish-language music market and its diverse array of artists. Global Talent Services, which operates as UMG's artist management, booking, promotion, and services division, now maintains offices in eight countries. This move allows Lopez to remain deeply embedded in the industry he helped shape, focusing on serving artists through a platform that was born from his own vision for comprehensive artist support.

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Lucian Grainge Praises Industry Icon Jesus Lopez

Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, orchestrated a succession plan to ensure a smooth transition, noting that specific details regarding the new leadership will be announced in due course. Grainge explicitly described Lopez as an industry icon who has changed the course of Latin music on the world stage. He emphasized Lopez's role as a tireless advocate for the creative community, crediting him with building a team that advanced the careers of countless superstars. Grainge expressed gratitude for Lopez's care in preparing the business for the future and stated his delight in seeing Lopez help shape the future of Global Talent Services.

Lopez Reflects on Nearly 30-Year Universal Music Tenure

Lopez described his upcoming transition as the beginning of the next chapter within Universal Music, highlighting his pride in the company they built together. He noted that the organization believes in artists early, stays with them, and helps their music travel further than anyone imagined. He expressed excitement about welcoming his successor and supporting the teams as they build on that success. As Chairman of Global Talent Services, Lopez confirmed he will continue pursuing the passion that has guided his entire career: helping artists realize the full scope of their ambitions. He also voiced his gratitude for Lucian Grainge's trust and support over many years.

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A Career Spanning Movieplay to Universal Music Leadership

A native of Spain, Lopez began his career at indie labels Movieplay and Hispavox, which was home to major recording stars like Raphael at the time. He later moved to Ariola, which eventually became BMG, serving as managing director and achieving his first major international success with the Spanish pop group Mecano. BMG subsequently appointed him president of its Mexico operations, where he began signing Latin American acts, including a fledgling group that would become famous for their hit "Macarena." From BMG, Lopez moved to MCA, which would become Universal Music Group, remaining as the head of the company's Latin division since its onset in the late 1990s.

Key Achievements Include Machete Records and Surco Launch

Lopez's tenure at Universal Music has been marked by significant artist development and business acumen, including the launch of Machete Records, the first Latin urban label under a major. The label was at one time home to artists who helped define the genre. He also partnered with producer Gustavo Santaolalla to launch Surco, a division to house alternative and rock en español releases, including those by new signee Juanes. When asked about his greatest accomplishment, Lopez specifically mentioned his work with rock en español dating back to the late eighties in Mexico and the launch of Surco. He described taking burgeoning street bands and helping them become a normal part of the musical and cultural Latin landscape.

Recent Honors and Future Projects With Art House

Most recently, on November 6, Lopez was honored as "Honorary Academician" by the Spanish Academy of Music, recognizing his lasting impact on the industry. Moving forward, in addition to his primary work with Global Talent Services, he will continue to collaborate with producer Julio Reyes Copello on Art House and Art House Academy. This initiative is dedicated to developing new Latin talent and has already supported Latin Grammy Best New Artist winners. This multi-faceted approach ensures that Lopez's influence on Latin music will persist through various channels of artist development and industry leadership.