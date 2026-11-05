Jesus de Miguel Funeral: Family Statement Reveals Girlfriend Was Alone as Striker Died in Hospital

Family of Jesus de Miguel releases statement as funeral takes place in Navahermosa. Post-mortem confirms accidental chest trauma from red-card tackle caused death of Spanish footballer.

The grieving family of Jesus de Miguel has issued their first public statement following the tragic death of the thirty-year-old Tenerife striker, revealing heartbreaking details surrounding his final days and the profound void left by his sudden passing. The funeral services are now underway in his hometown of Navahermosa, where the local community has gathered to mourn the young footballer whose life was cut short during a Spanish second division match.

De Miguel, who played as a forward for Tenerife, died on Tuesday morning at Nuestra Senora Candelaria University Hospital after his condition worsened due to neurological issues stemming from a collision. The preliminary autopsy report confirmed that the cause of death was accidental chest trauma, a finding consistent with the red-card tackle delivered by opponent goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a match on Sunday.

Also read Jesus De Miguel Dies After Challenge By Jesus Owono

In a deeply emotional address to the public, Manuel Hernandez, a spokesperson for the De Miguel family, expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of support from teammates, friends, fans, and clubs. He stated that Jesus leaves an immense memory for all who were lucky enough to share their lives with him, while emphasizing that the family will always carry the love shown to him during this extremely painful time.

The statement also highlighted the isolation experienced by De Miguel's girlfriend, Maria, who was left alone at the hospital as he passed away. Close friend and fellow footballer Fernando Roman shared that Maria had been watching the match with their one-year-old daughter, Carla, before rushing to the hospital where she faced the devastating loss without immediate family support at the critical moment.

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Roman explained that De Miguel's father, who was watching the game at his bar in Navahermosa, burst into tears upon seeing the impact of the collision on television. He immediately gathered his family to travel to Tenerife, but they arrived after his son had already passed away. Roman described the immense difficulty Maria faced, noting that she was hit very hard by the tragedy and that the family had been unable to reach her immediately after the incident.

The Canary Islands High Court of Justice has authorized the transfer of the player's body to the mainland for burial, confirming receipt of the preliminary autopsy report. Court officials noted that the full contents of the autopsy remain confidential out of respect for the privacy of the deceased and his family, while investigations into the emergency medical response continue.

High-profile figures in Spanish football have attended the funeral at Tanatorio Santa Lastenia to pay their respects. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and the club's director of institutional relations, Emilio Butragueno, were among the mourners who gathered to honor the life of the Tenerife striker. Their presence underscored the widespread impact of De Miguel's death across the football world.

Meanwhile, Andorra FC goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who was red-carded for the fatal challenge, released a statement expressing his enormous pain. Owono said these are the most difficult days of his life and that he struggles to find words to describe his feelings. He pledged to face whatever comes with the utmost respect, focusing on the loss of his colleague and the pain experienced by his family.

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The footballing community has responded with a massive outpouring of grief, with several players displaying tributes to Jesus de Miguel during recent Champions League matches. Stadium fans in Tenerife left flowers and messages in the immediate aftermath of the clash, while legal experts note that the ongoing judicial investigation is unlikely to lead to criminal charges against Owono but will result in a lengthy ban.