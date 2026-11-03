Jesus De Miguel Dies After Challenge By Jesus Owono

Spanish footballer Jesus De Miguel has died following a collision with goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a Segunda Division match. The incident led to the abandonment of the game between CD Tenerife and Andorra FC.

Jesus De Miguel, a thirty-year-old forward for CD Tenerife, has died following a tragic on-pitch collision with Andorra FC goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a Spanish Segunda Division fixture. The match between Tenerife and Andorra FC was abandoned deep into stoppage time after Owono's flying knee struck De Miguel in the chest near the halfway line. The incident has sparked widespread shock and grief across the football community, with Tenerife confirming the forward's passing in an official statement on the morning of the tragedy.

Details Of The Fatal Collision

The fatal challenge occurred when Owono attempted to clear the ball and connected with De Miguel's chest. De Miguel collapsed immediately and remained on the pitch for over five minutes while medical staff attended to him. Teammates were visibly distressed, with some appearing in tears as they watched their colleague receive aid. The referee sent Owono off for the challenge before ultimately deciding to abandon the fixture due to the severity of the situation. De Miguel was transported to hospital but suffered cardiac arrest during transit and required resuscitation inside the ambulance.

Also read Jesús de Miguel: Spanish soccer player dies after on-pitch collision

Owono Denies Malicious Intent

Jesus Owono, a twenty-five-year-old Equatorial Guinea international, has reportedly insisted there was no intention to cause harm. Journalist Iván Alvarez reported on COPE radio that Owono intends to apologize to De Miguel's family in person privately before making any public statement. Owono has closed his Instagram account following abusive messages and chants of murderer from the stadium crowd. Alvarez stated that Owono is very upset by the backlash and emphasized that no professional would ever want to harm a fellow player.

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Sporting Consequences And Backlash

Andorra FC has joined Owono in stating that the challenge was a mistimed outburst with no ill intent. Despite this, Owono faced intense scrutiny as he clashed with supporters while leaving the pitch. Reports indicate he is expected to avoid criminal sanctions, with the focus shifting to sporting penalties. Under disciplinary rules, violent conduct causing serious injury can result in a suspension of four to twelve games. Specific reports suggest the suspension may range from eight to twelve matches.

Background And Mourning

Jesus De Miguel's family and the people of Tenerife are mourning his loss. Tenerife issued a statement saying they are with the devastated family and all those who mourn this cruel outcome. Owono, who grew up in the Basque Country, began his career at Real Sociedad and played in LaLiga for Alaves. He joined Andorra permanently this summer. He and his teammates returned to Barcelona following the tragic event, marking a somber end to the season for those involved.