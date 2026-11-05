Jesus de Miguel Death Investigation Probes Medical Response and Owono Tackle

Police investigate the death of Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel, focusing on medical response and goalkeeper Jesus Owono's fatal tackle during a Segunda Division match.

Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel died on Tuesday morning at the Nuestra Senora Candelaria University Hospital in Tenerife after his neurological condition worsened following a severe collision. The incident occurred during a second-division match against Andorra FC when goalkeeper Jesus Owono delivered a flying knee to De Miguel's chest. Police have launched a judicial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the striker's death.

Investigation Into Medical Care and Fatal Tackle

Homicide squad officers based in Santa Cruz are currently examining both the emergency medical response provided to De Miguel and the nature of the contact with Owono. Authorities are assessing whether the goalkeeper's actions could constitute involuntary manslaughter, although legal experts suggest criminal charges are unlikely given that the clash happened during open play. Detectives plan to question medical personnel involved in the player's care and will review all relevant medical reports as part of the ongoing probe.

Also read Jesus de Miguel Dies After On-Field Collision; Police Open Manslaughter Probe Against Jesus Owono

Friend Reveals Grief of Girlfriend Maria and Family

Fernando Roman, a close friend of De Miguel who plays for Talavera, shared details about the profound grief experienced by the late footballer's girlfriend Maria and his parents. Roman explained that Maria was initially alone at the hospital with their one-year-old daughter Carla before being joined by De Miguel's parents, who traveled from Navahermosa after learning their son was in intensive care. He described Maria as having been hit very hard by the tragedy and emphasized the need to support the family during this difficult time.

Neighbor Recalls Father's Reaction to Broadcast Footage

A neighbor of De Miguel's parents in Navahermosa told Y ahora Sonsoles that the father burst into tears upon seeing the impact of the collision on television at a local bar. This emotional reaction prompted him to immediately gather his family and travel to Tenerife to be with his son. The neighbor's account highlights the sudden and devastating shock felt by the family when they witnessed the severity of the injury through live broadcast footage before receiving official confirmation.

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Tribute Highlights Friendship and Shared Memories

Roman posted a heartfelt tribute on social media, describing De Miguel as a humble, hardworking person who brought happiness to everyone around him. He recalled specific memories, including trips to Punta Cana, escape rooms, and dinners shared with their partners and daughters. Roman stated that he considered De Miguel a member of his own family and expressed devastation over the loss, noting that they had recently discussed traveling to Disney together. He affirmed that De Miguel would always be remembered as a truly good person who was there to help others during their worst moments.

Legal Outlook and Expected Ban for Goalkeeper

While the police investigation continues, legal experts do not expect the inquiry to result in criminal charges against Jesus Owono because the incident occurred during normal gameplay. However, it is anticipated that Owono will face a lengthy ban from the sport due to the severity of the challenge. The case has drawn significant attention within Spanish football, prompting scrutiny of safety protocols and the immediate medical procedures followed during high-impact injuries on the field.