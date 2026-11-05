Jesus De Miguel Death Investigation Probes Medical Response And Rival Goalkeeper

Police in Tenerife investigate the death of footballer Jesus De Miguel, focusing on medical response protocols and potential manslaughter charges against rival goalkeeper Jesus Owono following a tragic on-field collision.

Spanish police have launched a comprehensive judicial investigation into the tragic death of footballer Jesus De Miguel, who passed away on Tuesday morning at the Nuestra Senora Candelaria University Hospital. Authorities in the Tenerife capital of Santa Cruz are examining both the emergency medical response provided to the 30-year-old striker and the specific circumstances surrounding the collision with Andorra FC goalkeeper Jesus Owono.

The Collision And Immediate Aftermath

De Miguel died early Tuesday morning after his neurological condition worsened following a horrifying clash during a match in Spain's second division. The incident occurred when De Miguel was struck in the chest by Owono's flying knee while attempting to clear the ball near the halfway line. The impact was severe enough that the match was abandoned and Owono was sent off before the game could conclude.

Also read Jesus De Miguel Dies After Challenge By Jesus Owono

The striker was stretchered off the field immediately following the tackle. He was rushed to the local hospital but succumbed to his injuries the following day. The tragic event has left the local community and the football world in a state of shock and mourning, with details of the medical timeline and the severity of the impact now under intense scrutiny by law enforcement.

Family Grief And Personal Tributes

Fernando Roman, a close friend of De Miguel who plays for the Spanish side Talavera, has shared emotional insights into the devastation felt by the player's loved ones. Roman revealed that De Miguel's girlfriend, Maria, was alone in the hospital during the initial hours after the injury. She was eventually joined by De Miguel's parents, who traveled to Tenerife upon learning their son was in intensive care.

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Roman, who was alerted to the incident by his own girlfriend, maintained contact with Maria throughout the night. He described her as being hit 'very hard' by the tragedy. The couple shares a one-year-old daughter named Carla, who lost her father in the incident. Roman emphasized the importance of sending love and support to Maria, Carla, and the wider De Miguel family during this unimaginable time.

In a public tribute shared on social media, Roman reflected on his deep bond with the late footballer. He described De Miguel as a humble, hardworking individual who brought happiness to everyone around him. Roman recalled personal memories, including a trip to Punta Cana and time spent with their daughters, expressing that he considered De Miguel a member of his own family.

Neighbours Recall The Shocking News

The shock of the news rippled through De Miguel's hometown as well. A neighbour of De Miguel's parents in Navahermosa told the news outlet Y ahora Sonsoles that the father 'started crying' as soon as he witnessed the impact of the collision on television at his bar. The neighbour recounted how the father immediately gathered his family to travel to Tenerife to be with his son.

Roman also shared the heartbreaking detail that he and De Miguel had recently been discussing plans to travel to Disney with their respective partners and daughters. The contrast between these happy future plans and the sudden tragedy highlighted the abruptness of the loss for those closest to the player.

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Police Probe And Legal Outlook

Homicide squad officers in Santa Cruz have opened a formal probe because Spanish law mandates a judicial investigation for any death 'not resulting from natural causes.' Detectives are currently sifting through medical reports and are expected to question the medical personnel involved in De Miguel's care. The focus is on whether there were any lapses in the emergency response protocol following the on-field injury.

Legal experts suggest that the investigation into the tackle itself is unlikely to result in criminal charges against Jesus Owono. Since the clash occurred during open play, it is viewed primarily as a sports incident rather than a criminal act. However, Owono is expected to face a lengthy ban from the sport as a disciplinary measure.

The possibility of involuntary manslaughter charges has been noted by investigators, but the consensus among legal observers is that criminal liability is not the primary outcome. The judicial process will largely focus on the medical aspects of the case to ensure all protocols were followed correctly in the moments after De Miguel was stretchered off the field.