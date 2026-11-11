Jesus Cardenas Under Criminal Investigation as Federal Agents Execute Search Warrants

Federal agents searched the Chula Vista home of political consultant Jesus Cardenas and the home of Kelvin Barrios, according to a new report. Both men were not available for comment.

Political consultant Jesus Cardenas is again under criminal investigation, according to a new report from the San Diego Union-Tribune. Federal agents arrived at Cardenas' home in Chula Vista early on a Thursday morning to execute a search warrant, seizing computers, cellphones and other electronic devices. The same day, the FBI executed a search warrant at the home of Kelvin Barrios, a former San Diego City Council candidate and top official at the Laborers' International Union of North America Local 89, according to La Prensa.

The searches follow a case that began years earlier. Two years before the new raids, Jesus Cardenas admitted he cheated the U.S. government out of more than $175,000. He avoided a prison term by entering a work-furlough program and receiving probation instead.

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Federal Search Warrants Target Cardenas and Barrios

Federal agents seized electronic devices from Jesus Cardenas' Chula Vista home, while the FBI searched the home of Kelvin Barrios. Both searches were carried out under warrants, and the reports describe them as connected events. The San Diego office of the U.S. Department of Justice declined to discuss the search warrants or any potential criminal investigation into either man.

Justice Department spokesperson Kelly Thornton said by email that the agency could not comment on whether investigations exist. The search warrants may indicate that federal investigators are examining the financial and political relationship between Jesus Cardenas and Kelvin Barrios. Neither man has been charged in the reporting provided.

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Stakeholder Responses and the Union's Role

Jesus Cardenas did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday, and Kelvin Barrios could not be reached. Neither man spoke directly with La Prensa about the raids. The Laborers' International Union of North America Local 89 told La Prensa that Barrios was no longer an employee of the organization.

No one answered the phone at the union offices in San Diego on Wednesday. Secretary-Treasurer Valentine Macedo did not return messages from the San Diego Union-Tribune. The union has grown into a powerful force in San Diego County politics, raising and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars for local campaigns.

Before the raids, Barrios had been the subject of earlier reporting. The Union-Tribune reported that Barrios failed to disclose some $86,000 in income from his employer, the laborers' union. Barrios, who was the top vote-getter in the 2020 primary for the District 9 seat on the San Diego City Council, had previously served as a top aide to former San Diego councilmember Georgette Gomez.

Cardenas Consultancy and Family Legal Record

Jesus Cardenas ran the Grassroots Resources political consultancy for years before the California Franchise Tax Board suspended it. The firm helped a number of candidates win seats on the San Diego City Council, the Chula Vista City Council and a host of school boards and other agencies. Cardenas also ran Stephen Whitburn's successful 2020 campaign for San Diego City Council and then took the job of chief of staff for the newly elected official.

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Andrea Cardenas, the sister of Jesus Cardenas, won a seat on the Chula Vista council in 2020 with virtually no political experience. She also worked for her brother at Grassroots Resources before and after winning office. Later, Jesus and Andrea Cardenas were charged with multiple felonies for applying for and receiving some $176,000 in federal COVID-19 relief loans. The application claimed Grassroots Resources had dozens of employees, but the listed workers were actually employed by a local pot dispensary.

Andrea Cardenas, who had been seeking reelection, resigned from the Chula Vista City Council weeks before the primary ballot in 2024. The earlier sentencing of Jesus Cardenas, which placed him in a furlough program that let him stay free during the day while sleeping at a detention home, remains part of his public record.