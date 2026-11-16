Jessie Webb, Nanny to William and Harry, Dies Aged 84

Jessie Webb, the loyal nanny who protected Princes William and Harry during the 1990s royal divorce, has died at 84. Tributes highlight her role as a stabilizing force for the future king and his brother.

Jessie Webb, a beloved royal nanny known for her unwavering loyalty and protective care of Princes William and Harry, has died at the age of 84. She leaves behind a legacy defined by her steadfast support for the young royals during the turbulent years of their parents' separation and her continued presence in the lives of the brothers well into adulthood. Miss Webb passed away peacefully, marking the end of an era for those who knew the inner workings of the royal household during the 1990s and beyond.

Protecting William and Harry During Divorce

Jessie Webb was first employed by Prince Charles and Princess Diana to care for William, who was seven years old, when he began prep school. She quickly became a central figure in shielding the two boys from the public and private turmoil of their parents' deteriorating marriage. Insiders noted that she worked tirelessly to keep the children occupied and out of the line of fire during the bitter divorce proceedings that captivated the world in the 1990s. Miss Webb maintained that her duty was strictly to the children, not to console Princess Diana during the frequent and emotional arguments that often left the princess in tears.

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Her approach to childcare was characterized by a no-nonsense attitude and a warm Cockney accent that colleagues often described as being like a ship in full sail. She was dedicated to ensuring the boys were well-fed and active, frequently arranging trips to Cirencester Park where she would supervise their play with the help of a police bodyguard. One officer recalled her ability to swiftly intervene when the environment became too chaotic, swooping in to protect the boys when their parents' conflicts grew too loud for their young ears.

Her Role in William and Kate's Family Life

Although Miss Webb's direct employment by the senior royals ended in 1992, her influence on the family extended for decades. After leaving Kensington Palace, she worked for Princess Margaret and Viscount Linley before retiring to a royal apartment in Kennington, south London. Despite her retirement, she remained connected to the family, attending significant milestones such as Prince William's 21st birthday party in June 2003 and his wedding to Catherine, Princess of Wales, in April 2011.

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In September 2013, Miss Webb came out of retirement to assist Prince William and Catherine with their first child, Prince George, who was only seven weeks old at the time. Working on an ad hoc basis, she helped the new parents settle into their roles, providing the same practical and loving care she had shown their fathers. Royal sources described her as a grandmotherly figure who offered invaluable support to the young couple as they navigated the early days of parenting the heir to the throne.

Tributes and Lasting Memories from Staff

Her death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from former colleagues and royal commentators who remember her as a woman of strong character and deep kindness. Royal commentator Robert Jobson described Miss Webb as a cheerful lady with a big heart who was never afraid to speak her mind. He recalled instances where she would advise Prince Charles against overexciting the boys before bedtime, highlighting her commitment to their well-being over royal protocol. Jobson emphasized that William kept in touch with her for the rest of her life, underscoring the deep bond they shared.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady also shared fond memories, describing her as his favorite royal nanny despite her intimidating presence. He recounted a memorable incident in the kitchen where he had agreed to Prince William's request for pizza, only for Miss Webb to insist on roast chicken and healthy vegetables instead. Her firm stance on nutrition became legendary among kitchen staff, with one chef joking that locking the kitchen door was necessary to prevent her from consuming all the food meant for the household.

Legacy as a Steadfast Royal Supporter

Princess Diana with Jessie Webb along with William and Harry in the Scilly Isles in May 1991 captured a moment of warmth amidst the chaos. Jessie Webb holds Prince William's hand at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park in 1990. Kate's father Michael Middleton with Jessie Webb after Prince George's christening in 2013. These images serve as a testament to her long-standing presence in the royal family's private life. She was one of 300 guests at William's African-themed 21st birthday party at Windsor Castle in June 2003, and she attended his wedding to Kate in April 2011.

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Jessie Webb later paused her retirement in September 2013 to work part-time for William and Kate by assisting with George, who was seven weeks old at the time. William and Harry play at Cirencester Park as nanny Jessie Webb watches on in May 1990. Jessie Webb (right) with William, Harry and Princess Diana on a ride at Thorpe Park in 1991. Jessie Webb at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding at Windsor Castle in May 2018. A senior royal source told the Daily Mail at the time that 'granny nanny' Miss Webb was working for William and Kate on an 'ad hoc' basis and 'helping the couple out'. She later attended Harry's wedding to Meghan at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Royal commentator Robert Jobson described Miss Webb as a 'cheerful lady with a big heart and plenty of common sense, and the princes adored her'. Writing on his Substack, he added: 'She was never afraid to speak her mind. If Charles got the boys overexcited before bedtime, she would advise against it.' Mr Jobson also wrote that she was 'kind, loyal and discreet' and a 'lovely lady', adding that William 'kept in touch with her for the rest of her life'. Former royal chef Darren McGrady meanwhile said he was 'sad' to hear of her death, adding: 'She scared the bejeebers out of me but was still my favourite royal nanny.' Writing about one memorable incident, Mr McGrady said: 'I remember her and the boys in the kitchen and young William asked if we could have pizza tonight for dinner. 'Of course' I replied. At which Jessie said: 'Never mind pizza, they can have roast chicken and lots of green healthy vegetables.' Right then, chicken it is!' Kensington Palace declined to comment on Miss Webb's death when contacted by the Daily Mail today. A spokesman for Harry has also been asked for comment.