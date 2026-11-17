Jessie Webb, beloved nanny to Princes William and Harry, has died aged 84. She protected the boys during Charles and Diana's divorce and later assisted William and Kate.

Jessie Webb, the devoted nanny who played a pivotal role in the early lives of Prince William and Prince Harry, has passed away at the age of 84. She is best remembered for her steadfast protection of the young princes during the highly publicized and tumultuous divorce of their parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, in the 1990s.

Webb maintained a warm, enduring relationship with the brothers throughout her life. She was personally invited to Prince William's 21st birthday celebration and attended the weddings of both Prince William and Prince Harry, marking her as a constant, comforting figure in the royal family for decades.

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Protective Role During Royal Divorce

Princess Diana and Prince Charles first employed Jessie Webb when Prince William was seven years old and preparing to start prep school. Her primary duty during the early 1990s was to shield the children from the bitter arguments between their parents as their relationship deteriorated. Insiders reported that Webb frequently tried to keep the young princes occupied and away from the scenes of conflict.

During the frequent rows in the early 1990s that often left Princess Diana in tears, Webb adhered to a strict professional boundary. She believed it was not her responsibility to console the princess, focusing instead on the immediate well-being and distraction of the children. Her no-nonsense approach and warm Cockney accent were described by contemporaries as being like a ship in full sail, firmly dedicated to protecting the boys from the turmoil around them.

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Strict Supervision and Dietary Rules

Webb was known for her vigorous supervision of the princes' activities and diet. She frequently believed that William and Harry needed to consume more food, ensuring they ate sausages, bacon, buns, cakes, and biscuits. Her presence was so impactful that former royal chef Mervyn Wycherley once joked that if he locked the kitchen door, there would be no food left due to Webb's insistence on feeding the boys.

Her supervision extended to outdoor activities, such as trips to Cirencester Park, where she closely monitored the children. A police bodyguard noted that Webb was skilled at quickly swooping up the boys when their parents' arguments became too loud or distressing. This protective instinct remained consistent throughout her tenure at Kensington Palace.

Career Transition and Retirement

By 1992, the dynamic at Kensington Palace had shifted. Prince William moved to Ludgrove School in autumn 1990, leaving Webb responsible only for Prince Harry. Both Prince Charles and Princess Diana eventually agreed that it was time for Webb to move on. Prince Charles found her too big, brash, and loud, while Princess Diana stopped speaking to her entirely, though Webb never fully understood the reason for the dismissal.

The departure was timed with Prince Harry starting at Ludgrove School in 1992. Webb secured new employment through her connection with Princess Margaret, who was a neighbor at Kensington Palace. She went to work for Viscount Linley and his wife Serena, where she remained for several years before retiring to a royal apartment in Kennington, south London.

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Return to Service and Legacy

Despite retiring, Webb came out of retirement in September 2013 to assist Prince William and Kate Middleton with their son, Prince George, who was seven weeks old at the time. A senior royal source described her as working on an ad hoc basis to help the young couple. Her role as a trusted caregiver was cemented when she attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

Royal commentator Robert Jobson described Webb as a cheerful lady with a big heart and plenty of common sense, noting that the princes adored her. He highlighted her discretion and loyalty, recalling an incident where she firmly advised against Prince Charles exciting the boys before bedtime. Former royal chef Darren McGrady remembered her as his favorite royal nanny, recounting how she once insisted on roast chicken and vegetables instead of pizza for the princes.