Jessie James Decker Shares Personal Fitness Journey and Launches 21-Day Summer Challenge

Jessie James Decker opens up about her body image struggles after having children and the dedication required to regain her fitness. She announces her new 21-Day Summer Challenge, featuring effective workouts she has relied on, emphasizing community support and consistent effort.

This video is as raw and real as it gets, Decker, 38, captioned a reel of her physical transformation via her new fitness program. I've always been a naturally petite fit, could eat whatever I wanted and stay in shape kinda girl, Jessie, who almost every single time, and it didn't magically fall off afterward, I learned fast that I actually had to put in real effort and work my ass off to get back to where I wanted to be.

Jessie went on to say that she didn't recognize herself and felt uncomfortable in her clothes. I know what it's like to put in the work day after day, wonder if it's ever going to happen, and feel completely defeated. I've had to do it four different times over a decade, she shared. But settling has never been something I do very well.

Jessie James Decker has been known to confront body-shamers over the years, but her confidence didn't come easily. The 35-year-old exclusively opened up about her relationship with her body in the new issue of Us Weekly, confessing that having children caused some major changes. (She shares Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5, with In the video, Jessie was seen working out with weights, pushing a stroller up a steep hill, walking, biking, jumping rope, doing burpees and more.

I believe if you want something badly enough, you have to be willing to work for it. And feeling strong, energized, and confident is so important to me, she continued. Fitness has always been a part of my life, but it took me a long time to find what I truly enjoyed and what kept me wanting to show up consistently.

Years ago, my mom, my sister, my best friend Jessica, and I had a little 'Get Fit' group text, Jessie wrote. We checked in with each other, celebrated wins together, and picked each other up on the hard days. Now, she's sharing the effective workouts she kept coming back to in a 21 Day Summer Challenge, which she started on Monday, June 15. Everything inside JJD FIT Club is simply what I've learned along the way.

The workouts, habits, and routines I keep coming back to because they've been effective for me time and time again, she wrote. My hope is that this becomes that same kind of place for all of us, Jessi continued. A place to get stronger. A place to stay motivated.

A place to support one another. A place to show up for ourselves. Jessie and Eric, 39, tied the knot in 2013 and are the parents of Vivianne, 12, Eric Jr., 10, Dorrest, 8, and Denver, 2, whom they welcomed in February 2024





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