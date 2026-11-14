Jessie Bates III Recalls ‘Teary-Eyed’ Falcons Goodbye after Trade to Jaguars

Former Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III details his goodbye to his former team.

Former Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect But the franchise is dear in the star free safety’s heart after spending 3.5 seasons in Flowery Branch.

“There are people over there from the staff, the players, the janitors, the cafeteria people – those are my people. I would see those people every single day, and they did a lot for me. So there’s so much appreciation and love for those guys and girls over there. ” On Monday, the Falcons moved the nine-year NFL veteran to Jacksonville for a 2027 NFL Draft second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-rounder.

Also read Jaguars Sitting New Additions Jordan Davis, Jessie Bates III Against Titans

It marked the end of an era for one of Atlanta’s fan favorites who withstood three different coaches, no playoff appearances, and a world of “what-ifs. ”“It was tough,” Bates said when asked about the moment he departed the Falcons facility.

“When I left that building, there were teary eyes from myself and coaches, trainers, equipment guys – a lot of love there. I take pride in not just being a great football player, but just being a great person, being a great light in the building. ” The rationale behind the Bates-to-Jags trade was that the Falcons looked as though they weren’t going to re-sign the safety as he entered unrestricted free agency following the season.

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At 29, Bates’ age was a factor in the decision, as the Falcons look toFans will have to wait to see Bates' debut for the Jaguars. Head coach Liam Coen said Bates will not play against the 1-7 Titans, with no bye week a factor. The Jaguars have already had their bye, but the Falcons haven't. His decision gives Bates the week off that he didn't get with the Falcons.

Meanwhile, the Falcons will make their first post-Bates appearance when the Kansas City Chiefs come to town for an NFL Week 10 clash. Gerald Thomas, III, is a national award-winning reporter contributing to Atlanta Falcons On SI. He has several years of writing and editorial experience, including covering college athletics under the USA TODAY umbrella.