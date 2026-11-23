Jessica Simpson debuts a golden brunette look with stylist Ken Paves, following a year of darkening her signature platinum blonde hair for colder seasons.

Jessica Simpson is embracing her new brunette look. The singer recently dyed her signature blond locks dark brown and shared the change with her Instagram followers. In a photo she reposted from hair stylist Ken Paves' Instagram Story, the 46-year-old star wore long, golden brunette beach waves.

The photo shows Simpson and Paves enjoying a car ride together with the sunroof open to take in the sky at dusk. The reposted image adds to a series of looks that Simpson has shown off this season, following her hair transformation and a casual-chic travel day outfit she wore at LAX.

Also read Jessica Simpson Shares Brunette Update, Disputes Tan Myths

How Jessica Simpson Moved From Platinum Blonde to Dark Brunette

Jessica Simpson changed her hair color gradually over the past year, moving away from her platinum blonde signature look. She first added more lowlights and then dyed all of her hair darker for the colder seasons.

Weeks after the transformation debuted, Simpson shared a selfie with freshly styled tresses. The new shade gives her a deeper, warmer look than the light blonde she had been known for during much of her career.

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The hair change has come alongside a busy stretch of public activity. Simpson has released new music, made acting cameos and focused on her fashion design business since separating from her former husband, Eric Johnson.

Simpson on Her Separation From Eric Johnson and Music Comeback

Jessica Simpson was married to Eric Johnson, a former NFL player, for 10 years before the couple split in January 2025. In a statement about the separation, Simpson said that she and Johnson had been living separately and navigating a painful situation in their marriage.

Breakup rumors began in November 2024, when Simpson started teasing her new songs. Some of her posts at the time included lyrics that fueled speculation about the reason behind the dissolution of the marriage, particularly rumors of infidelity on Johnson's part. Neither the reasons nor the rumors were confirmed in the source material.

In the months before the separation, Simpson spent time in Nashville while preparing for her return to music. She later released an EP called Nashville Canyon in March 2025, followed by Nashville Canyon: Pt 2 in September. In one of her teasers, she wrote that this comeback is personal and described it as an apology to herself for putting up with everything she did not deserve.

Simpson is also in a new romance with a Nashville man who is 13 years her junior. Reports say the couple is getting serious and making holiday plans together. Simpson shares children Maxwell, 14, Birdie, seven, and Ace, 13, with Johnson.

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Pressure to Match Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera

During a June concert in Pennsylvania, Simpson spoke about the pressure she faced early in her career to look more like Britney Spears, 44, and Christina Aguilera, 45. She described being signed to Columbia Records as a young artist who was expected to become a pop star like them.

Simpson said she believed she had been signed because of her voice, but she was later told that she needed to lose 15 pounds. According to Us Weekly, she was 17 at the time and weighed only 115 pounds when she was asked to shed the weight.

At the same concert, she said that it feels good to be back on stage in her 40s. She added that she missed all of her 30s and that returning to performing makes her feel like herself again. She also said that walking on stage feels more comfortable to her than her living room at home.

Simpson has also returned to acting. She appeared alongside Kim Kardashian in Hulu's legal drama All's Fair, whose first season premiered on the streamer last fall.