The “With You” singer ditched her signature blond color for the winter.

The singer, 46, debuted a new deep brown hair color on Instagram Friday in a selfie with hairstylist and friend Ken Paves.

“I didn’t want to go too dark at once, so we gradually increased the hue to ensure that we got the most perfect tone,” said colorist Rita Hazan at the time. This is the “With You” singer’s first time going truly deep brunette in 20 years; the last time she sported this color regularly was back in 2007.

Also read James Cook Ends O.J. Simpson Record, Sets New 9-Game Streak as Bills Defeat Dolphins

Though Simpson has been slowly darkening her signature blond hair over the past year, a “hot chocolate brunette” color from December 2025Colorist Rita Hazan, who has worked with Simpson for years, teased last year, “This shade is pretty dark for her butCalling it the “darkest I’ve ever made her hair color,” Hazan said on Instagram, “It’s rich, it’s dimensional, and it was not easy to accomplish. ”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

Advertisement

We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions!jessicasimpson/instagram "I didn’t want to go too dark at once, so we gradually increased the hue to ensure that we got the most perfect tone," said colorist Rita Hazan at the time.