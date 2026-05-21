Jessica Simpson fires back at Nick Lachey

Jessica Simpson responded to her ex-husband Nick Lachey's revelation about her flying first class while the rest of her family was in coach on a recent flight. Simpson denied any wrongdoing and blamed her mother for the atypical airplane seating arrangement. The incident sparked headlines with fans sharing their opinions.

Jessica Simpson has fired back just days after her ex-husband Nick Lachey exposed her for flying first class while the rest of her family sat in coach on a recent flight.

Lachey, 52, claimed he saw Simpson, 45, seated in the premium section without her three kids - Maxwell, 14, Ace, 12, and Birdie, seven - and estranged husband Eric Johnson, 46, while traveling to Hawaii last month. Simpson's atypical airplane seating arrangement sparked headlines with fans sharing their opinions on Simpson's atypical airplane seating arrangement. On Wednesday, Simpson broke her silence on the matter by confirming to photographers at LAX that Lachey was telling the truth, according to PageSix.

However, the singer/actress insisted that it was not her fault that her kids and Johnson were stuck in economy for the over six-hour flight.

'My mom bought those tickets,' she said. 'It was my mom's treat for us to go to Hawaii. ' Simpson's mother Tina Ann Drew works with her at the star's thriving fashion empire





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Jessica Simpson Nick Lachey First Class Economy Class Flight Hawaii Divorce Newlyweds

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