Jessica Shepard Triple-Doubles Down on Wings Breakout

Jessica Shepard's latest triple-double only added to a breakout start to her stint with the Dallas Wings.

May 12, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings forward Jessica Shepard controls the ball during the game between the Wings and the Dream at College Park Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn ImagesAfter earning one triple-double in her WNBA career before this season, it only took a little over one week for Dallas Wings forward Jessica Shepard to one-up her triple-double in a May win over the Chicago Sky. The breakout big became theto notch a 20-point, 20-rebound triple-double in a night to remember against the Las Vegas Aces, which saw her dominate the boards while racking up 22 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists.

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomasagainst Shepard and the Minnesota Lynx in 2023 as a member of the Connecticut Sun. Shepard's double-double in the second half alone against the Aces proved to be key in Dallas's comeback victory, where it clawed back from an 8-point deficit by the halftime horn in what would be rookie guardMay 12, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings forward Jessica Shepard brings the ball up court during the game between the Wings and the Dream at College Park Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn ImagesAfter tying with the Sky for last place in the WNBA standings last season, Dallas needed to find answers to push its recent rebuild in the right direction and fit theunder a new head coach in Jose Fernandez. Shepard joined a handful of new signings that included former Sky big Alanna Smith and the return of Awak Kuier, who the Wings selected with the second pick of the 2021 WNBA Draft.

Shepard played in five seasons with the Lynx before "She was a priority for us in free agency because of her versatility offensively," Wings General Manager Curt Miller said in an April release.

"She is a fantastic passer and facilitator, along with being an incredible scorer around the rim. We were also drawn to her because of her high basketball IQ, which we can’t wait to pair with our exciting young core of players.

" So far, Shepard's proven to be everything the Wings need and more as they continue their much-needed turnaround. Shepard has taken noticeable leaps to average career highs in points, rebounds and assists per game since she first signed with the Wings in April. She's earned five double-doubles this season after logging 10 the year prior while leading the Wings in rebounds and assists per game this season.

She surpassed career highs in both categories during her triple-double outings in the opening rounds of the 2026 WNBA season as she has become a perfect passing pairing with the Wings' guard crew, including their two young standouts in Fudd and Paige Bueckers. Shepard has assisted Bueckers a team-leading 14 times and Fudd nine so far this season as her quick passes and picks provide plenty of space for the young duo.

The Wings, in turn, have kicked off a notable start of their own alongside one of their newest faces. They've jumped out to their best start since 2023 despite falling to a 1-2 start in their first three matchups.

Dallas leads the WNBA in assists per game and 3-point percentage with an offense that has shown flasheswith five games of 90 points or more this season, including in a 107-104 win over the Indiana Fever that nearly saw Shepard notch yet another triple-double. The Wings have won four of their last five matchups and stand at 5-3, where they're tied with the Portland Fire at half a game behind the Lynx and Golden State Valkyries for first place in the Western Conference.

Shepard and the Wings will continue to be tested during their Commissioner's Cup run, where they'll face her old team along with a slew of other Western opponents. Alex Sabri began contributing to Women's Fastbreak On SI in May 2026. He also covers Ohio and Detroit sports for On SI and the BIGPLAY Sports Network. The Purdue and Cleveland State graduate has over four years of journalism and sports media experience across collegiate and professional sports and local coverage.

Though he specializes in covering professional hoops, his interests include the WNBA, NBA, NFL, Cleveland Guardians and college football and basketball.





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