Jessica Russell of Williamstown, Vermont, was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison for elder wire fraud, and ordered to pay nearly $85,000 in restitution.

A Vermont woman, Jessica Russell, of Williamstown, was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison on Friday, November 20, for defrauding an elderly woman she befriended and manipulated, federal prosecutors said. Russell, 43, had pleaded guilty to two federal counts of wire fraud.

The judge also ordered Russell to pay nearly $85,000 in restitution to the victim's family and imposed a $75,945.16 forfeiture money judgment, according to prosecutors. The restitution figure is $84,420.16, which reflects the money prosecutors say Russell stole from the woman to buy herself a home and a car.

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How the Vermont Elder Fraud Scheme Worked

Russell befriended the victim between the summer of 2013 and July 2023, partly by pretending her own child had died, according to prosecutors. The victim had experienced the death of her own child, and prosecutors said Russell lied to convince the woman that they were both grieving mothers.

Russell later moved in with the woman and began calling her mom as part of what prosecutors described as an ongoing scheme to manipulate and defraud her. As the false friendship grew, the victim signed legal documents giving Russell power to act on her behalf, according to the government's sentencing memorandum.

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As the victim's dementia advanced, the two jointly opened a bank account in Vermont. The woman later sold a home she owned in North Carolina and deposited the proceeds into that shared account, prosecutors said. Russell then allegedly used the money to buy a vehicle and a home in Barton, Vermont.

How Authorities Uncovered the Financial Abuse

Authorities discovered that Russell had financially exploited the woman after firefighters found her confused and injured, trapped in a filthy residence in Barton, Vermont, during extensive flooding in 2023, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in its release. The victim has dementia.

Russell admitted as part of her plea agreement that she had befriended the woman under false pretenses. During Russell's sentencing hearing, the woman's family members said Russell isolated the woman from her sisters, and the sisters were unsuccessful in their attempts to maintain contact with her, prosecutors said.

Second Vermont Victim and Prosecutors' Position

The government also accused Russell of similarly manipulating a second Vermont woman whose child had died, posing as a grieving mother and trying to build a friendship with her. Prosecutors said Russell did not steal from this second woman.

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Prosecutors argued that the alleged manipulation shows the depths of her depravity. Ophardt, quoted in the government's release, said Russell preyed on the kindness of another, pretending to share grief and manipulating sympathy for her personal, financial gain.

Ophardt added that Russell's multi-year pattern of deception devastated her victims and their families. The sentence, restitution order, and forfeiture judgment together address both the money taken from the woman and the financial harm to her family.