Democrat Jessica Killin flipped Colorado's 5th Congressional District, citing voter anger over the Iran war and tariffs. The result signals shifting politics in a traditionally Republican military region.

Democrat Jessica Killin defeated Republican incumbent Jeff Crank in Colorado's 5th Congressional District, marking the end of a continuous line of Republican representation that dates back to the district's creation in 1970. Killin, a first-time candidate and former US Army paratrooper, secured a victory that political observers are calling a significant realignment in a region historically known as the Evangelical Vatican. Her win signals a sharp departure for Colorado Springs, a city that has consistently sent conservative lawmakers to Washington for more than five decades.

The victory underscores a broader Democratic strategy built around affordability, demographic shifts, and strong candidate performance. Killin framed her campaign as a direct repudiation of Crank's alignment with President Donald Trump and his support for the ongoing war on Iran. She emphasized that voters are deeply frustrated with the administration's handling of foreign conflicts, rising tariffs, and domestic economic pressures, which they blame for increasing the cost of living.

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Military families played a decisive role in Killin's success, providing a crucial voting bloc in a district with five military installations. Veterans, active-duty service members, and their relatives make up approximately one-third of the local population, and many view the war on Iran as a personal threat. The conflict has already claimed the lives of soldiers deployed from Fort Carson, including some of the first American casualties, which has hardened attitudes among military households toward continued engagement.

Killin addressed reporters on Thursday with a pledge to restore integrity to government. She stated she is resolved to combat the corruption and chaos that have become unacceptable to the electorate. Her message resonated with voters who are tired of the current political atmosphere in Washington. This focus on governance and anti-establishment sentiment helped her connect with centrist and left-leaning residents who have abandoned both major parties in recent presidential cycles.

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Demographic changes have also reshaped the electorate in this metropolitan area. The population of Colorado Springs has more than doubled to roughly 782,000 over the last forty years. This growth has brought greater ethnic diversity, with the school district in southeast Colorado Springs now comprising 54 percent Hispanic students. Immigration concerns and safety under the current administration have become key issues for Latino voters, who have increasingly shifted their support away from the GOP.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee targeted this district as in play in February, marking the first time they focused resources here. This decision helped Killin's campaign coffers swell, allowing her to outraise Crank by nearly two to one, raising $5.6 million. Her team deployed over 400 volunteers to knock on more than 100,000 doors and hosted around 150 events to engage directly with voters across the district.

Crank had attempted to portray Killin as an outsider, warning that the community should not turn into Democratic-controlled cities like Denver or Boulder. He argued on social media that maintaining the area's conservative character was essential. However, many voters, including some conservatives, felt his stance on the war and his ties to Trump were misaligned with their interests.

Rick Wood, a 67-year-old resident, supported Killin because he believed Crank failed to address high gas and grocery prices. Wood noted that Crank tied himself too closely to Trump, which alienated independent voters. Similarly, Karl Schneider, a 57-year-old former special forces officer and ex-chair of the El Paso Republican Party, backed Killin to rein in what he sees as a presidency militarily out of control.

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The local economy, driven by space, aerospace, and defense companies employing 111,000 people, also played a role. Killin hammered Crank for supporting what she termed a reckless war in Iran. She argued that Congress must reclaim its war-powers authority. This message resonated with professionals in the defense sector who are sensitive to the economic impacts of prolonged conflict.

Canvassers reported varied but impactful conversations across different neighborhoods. Bruce Barron, a 65-year-old former Republican congressional aide, found that concerns about safety for Hispanics under the Trump administration strongly resonated with Latino voters. Meanwhile, Kyle Trei, a 40-year-old canvasser, met conservatives in south Colorado Springs who were willing to support Killin after seeing Crank back the war, which has stoked energy prices.

Political scientists view this result as a potential return to the fiscally responsible Blue Dog Democrats of the 1990s. Sara Hagedorn, a professor at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, suggested that Killin has a real opportunity to become a moderate or independent voice within the Democratic Party. Her win challenges the traditional conservative identity of the Evangelical Vatican and suggests a new era for Colorado politics.