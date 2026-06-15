Jessica Jones Becomes Marvel’s Not-So-Friendly Neighborhood Web-Slinger in What If…? Jessica Jones First Look (Exclusive)

Jessica Jones is... Spider-Girl? Check out our first look at What If? Jessica Jones coming in July!

series has, over the years seen huge twists and shakeups for various characters and situations in the Marvel Universe, letting the imagination run wild by asking the question of what would happen if things were just a little different for beloved characters.

This summer, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original series, Marvel is back with newone-shots, including one that gives Marvel a very different—and decidedly less friendly web-slinger.imagines what would happen if it were Jessica Jones the one bitten by a certain radioactive spider, making her Spider-Girl. But if you think that this is going to be a cheerful, happy version of Jessica, think again.

The book, written by Justina Ireland with art by David Messina, really does imagine what would happen if the slightly grumpy Jessica we all know and love had spent her teens as Spider-Girl—and let’s just say it’s the Jessica you love, just quippier. We have an exclusive first look at the upcoming issue and chatted with Ireland about this inventive take on two of Marvel fans’ favorite characters.

ComicBook: Jessica Jones is kind of an iconic character and, of course, Spider-Man is an iconic character. It never would have crossed my mind to put those things together but now that it’s on my radar, it sounds like the most natural thing ever. How did you approach this What If story? It feels like something I didn’t know I needed but absolutely do.

Justina Ireland: With every story I write approach it first by reading. In this case I read the original run to understand the core of Jessica’s character. I did the same thing when I got to write on , and reading those older comics really helped me remember what I knew and loved about Spidey.

With an AU I always think it’s best to work from the essence of the character and try to ignore all of the various permutations that came later. For me, everything flows from character. When you have two characters who, in the regular universe, have such defining characteristics, how do you approach putting those stories together to create something new and unique? What’s the biggest challenge with that?

I think it’s really about understanding what people are expecting and trying to subvert that in a meaningful way. My Jessica Jones is a little more quippy than Bendis’ iteration, but she also had less tragedy in her life than the original Jessica Jones . If I gave Jessica the exact same powers and abilities as Peter it would just be a boring retread.

But by thinking about how Jessica would approach superhero-ing versus how Peter does, it was a little more fun to consider things like her look and approach to being a hero. And the biggest challenge is always keeping to the page count. So many ideas and only so many panels. I could write an entire five issues of this if they’d let me, LOL.

The most exciting thing is David Messina’s art and Brian Reber’s colors. They’re a lot of fun and really evoke the ‘70s inspired noir setting I was aiming for. I think people are really going to dig the aesthetic.

Words are easy, art is hard and I’m thankful I’ve gotten to consistently work with such great teams. What If…? Jessica Jones : WHAT IF…JESSICA JONES WAS BITTEN BY THE RADIOACTIVE SPIDER? Teenage Super-Hero Sensation SPIDER-GIRL is retired.

Surly and eternally miffed bartender JESSICA JONES wants nothing more than to leave that part of her life and the traumas that came with it firmly behind her. But when a ghost from her past comes back to haunt her, she finds herself unable to leave well enough alone. Has the GREEN GOBLIN returned? And if so, is an out-of-shape ex-super hero enough to stop him?





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Becomes First Billion-Dollar Movie of 2026The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has officially crossed the billion-dollar mark at the box office, becoming the first billion-dollar movie of 2026. The movie's success is a welcome respite for the sci-fi genre, which has been struggling to find its footing in recent months.

Read more »

Danley Jean Jacques becomes the first active Union player to play in a World CupThe midfielder started for Haiti on Saturday night against Scotland in Foxborough, Mass., in what was also Haiti’s first men’s World Cup game since 1974 and Scotland’s first since 1998.

Read more »

Guy Ritchie's TV Work Shines with The Gentlemen, While Theo James' Divergent Becomes Streaming HitGuy Ritchie's television career, though limited, has produced standout series like The Gentlemen, which has been renewed for a second season. Meanwhile, actor Theo James, star of that series, is experiencing an unexpected streaming success with his 2014 film Divergent, now a hit on Peacock despite initial critical panning.

Read more »

Graduate student, runner Joabe Barbosa becomes first person to run every street in ChicagoJoabe Barbosa became the first person to have run every street in Chicago, finishing his quest at Buckingham Fountain on Sunday morning.

Read more »