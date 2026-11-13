Jessica Chastain Stars in Heartland on Netflix as Unlikable Country Star

Jessica Chastain stars as a retired country star in Netflix's Heartland, a noir mystery released on November 13, 2026, that challenges biopic tropes with a dark, unlikable protagonist.

Jessica Chastain leads the cast of the new Netflix original film Heartland, a Nashville -set noir mystery that premiered on November 13, 2026. The project marks a distinct departure from the realistic biopics and intense thrillers that have defined much of her acclaimed career, including her award-winning turn in In the Eyes of Tammy Faye and her role as a CIA intelligence analyst in Zero Dark Thirty.

Heartland Plot and Character Overview

In Heartland, Chastain portrays Misty Jones, a retired country music star who has deliberately stepped away from the public spotlight. The narrative begins when Misty returns to Nashville after a significant absence, not to resume her musical career, but to investigate the mysterious disappearance of her niece. The missing relative is Charlie Heart, an up-and-coming country singer played by Carter Faith, whose vanishing has left her family and the local music community in turmoil.

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Misty is characterized as a no-nonsense and callous figure who refuses to conform to traditional expectations of a sympathetic protagonist. Her return to the city is driven by a singular, intense goal: to locate and rescue Charlie. This quest drags her back into the seedy underbelly of the Nashville music industry, forcing her to reconnect with old associates and navigate a dangerous world she thought she had left behind.

Subverting Music Biopic Conventions

The film actively challenges the standard conventions of the musical biopic genre by blending country music elements with a hardboiled crime noir aesthetic. While the soundtrack, released simultaneously with the movie, features numerous country songs, the story does not focus on a linear journey of fame and success. Instead, the narrative prioritizes a gritty investigation that utilizes Misty's past connections to uncover the truth behind Charlie's disappearance.

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Chastain's portrayal of Misty Jones aligns more closely with classic Western heroes than with typical country music stars. The character exhibits a hardened attitude that keeps others at a distance, constantly generating friction with those she encounters. This deliberate unlikability serves the plot by allowing Misty to operate outside social norms, giving her the freedom to pursue dangerous leads without concern for public perception or personal safety.

Critical Reception and Career Context

This release arrives during a mixed year for Chastain, who also starred in the horror film Other Mommy, a project that received poor reviews from critics despite some praise for her performance. Heartland offers a potential redemption arc, positioning itself as a more promising entry in her 2026 filmography. The film's unique tone and Chastain's committed performance are expected to draw significant attention from audiences and critics alike.

Directed by Shana Feste, with writing credits also going to Feste, the film features a production team that includes Jenno Topping, Peter Chernin, Jason Owen, Mark Anthony Little, and Randall Poster. The movie is classified as a mystery thriller and crime drama, highlighting its departure from pure musical storytelling.

Streaming Availability and Audience Impact

Heartland is now available for streaming on Netflix, allowing global audiences to experience the story immediately upon its release. The platform's global reach ensures that the film's reception will be monitored closely in the coming days and weeks. Initial audience reactions and streaming metrics will provide early indicators of how well the unconventional character study resonates with viewers.

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The film's success will likely hinge on whether audiences embrace Chastain's unlikable yet compelling protagonist. Misty Jones's willingness to go to extreme lengths to save her niece, regardless of the consequences, provides a strong narrative engine that drives the plot forward. This character-driven approach aims to differentiate the film within the crowded landscape of streaming originals.