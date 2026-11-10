Jessica Chastain's Other Mommy Hits Digital November 10 Amid Critical Divide

Jessica Chastain's supernatural horror Other Mommy lands on digital platforms November 10, 2026. The film faces a stark split between audience reception and critical consensus despite strong box office returns.

Jessica Chastain stars in the supernatural horror film Other Mommy, which officially arrived on digital platforms on November 10, 2026. The release comes after a theatrical run by Universal Pictures that began on October 9, 2026. The movie now invites home viewers to explore its disturbing narrative. Physical media formats including 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD will follow later on December 29, 2026.

Box Office Success Meets Audience Criticism

Other Mommy generated significant revenue during its initial theatrical window. The film earned a total of $115.3 million worldwide against a production budget of just $18 to $19 million. It opened strongly by debuting at the number one spot with $27.8 million domestically from 3,365 theaters. However, the momentum slowed quickly as the film dropped 70% in its second weekend. The second weekend haul was only $8.2 million. CinemaScore audiences gave the movie a grade of D+ on an A+ to F scale. This score indicates a sharp disconnect between general viewers and professional critics.

Also read Jessica Chastain Horror Film Digital Release Box Office Numbers

Critical Reception and Screenplay Details

Professional critics have been largely unimpressed with the final product. The aggregation site shows a 19% approval rating from 100 critics. The consensus statement notes that despite Jessica Chastain delivering a valiant performance, the film is too silly for its jump scares to create genuine tension. Nathan Elston wrote the screenplay. He adapted the story from Josh Malerman's 2024 novel Incidents Around the House. James Wan produced the project under the Blumhouse Atomic Monster banner.

Production Background and Filming Locations

The film was directed by Rob Savage. Principal photography took place in Dublin, Ireland. The production schedule ran between May and July 2025. The story centers on a seven-year-old girl named Bela. She encounters a disturbing presence that resembles her own mother. This entity, referred to as Other Mommy, manipulates Bela. It attempts to tear her family apart. The plot focuses on a mother trying to protect her daughter from this supernatural threat.

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Home Release Timeline and Availability

Viewers can now purchase the film on various digital platforms. The digital release date is November 10, 2026. Those preferring physical copies must wait until December 29, 2026. The physical release includes 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD formats. This timeline follows the standard practice for theatrical releases. It allows theaters to maintain exclusivity for several weeks.

Impact on Horror Genre and Future Outlook

The financial performance of Other Mommy demonstrates the viability of mid-budget horror films. The ratio of budget to global gross is highly profitable for Universal Pictures. The critical reception, however, raises questions about the sustainability of this approach. Blumhouse Atomic Monster continues to produce content in this niche. James Wan remains a key figure in the horror genre. The film's availability on digital platforms expands its potential audience. It allows fans who missed the theatrical run to experience the story. The long tail of digital sales may stabilize its financial record. The industry will watch to see if similar projects achieve comparable results.