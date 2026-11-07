Jessica Chastain’s Blond Bob Is Still Going Strong

Jessica Chastain wore a wavy blond bob at the 'Heartland' premiere in New York on Thursday night, marking her lightest hair transformation yet.

brought some texture to her chin-length bob at the “Heartland” premiere in New York City, adding a loose wave that left the ends bouncy and curling away from her jawline.has been, taking on a near-platinum hue all the way to her roots.

The shade isn’t the only change — Chastain has been slowly changing her hair in a step-by-step process for months now.. Later in September, she dyed her hair for the first time, debuting a strawberry-blond cut that has been transformed into a bright blonde hairdo.all opting for a dark shade of espresso brown), Chastain’s dramatic transformation is not entirely uncommon, bringing about a touch of brightness to any appearance she makes.

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When it came to glam, Chastain played it relatively safe, opting for light blush and a creamy dark pink lip. The “Interstellar” actress brought out the sparkle in the embellished belt of her plunging black jumpsuit with a shimmery gold and taupe smoky eye. Chastain rimmed her green-blue eyes with black kohl and long lashes, while strategically placed swipes of highlight along her nose tied the actress’together.

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While it is unconfirmed which makeup artist created the look, Chastain often favors the work of Kristofer Buckle, whose expansive roster includes Elsewhere on the carpet, Ross Lynch , Garrett Hedlund and Carter Faith made appearances as Chastain’s costars in the upcoming Netflix mystery thriller, where she plays a retired country music singer.

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