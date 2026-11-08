Jessica Chastain Horror Film Digital Release Box Office Numbers

Jessica Chastain's latest horror film, despite poor reviews, earned $115 million globally on a sub-$20 million budget and now releases digitally after a month in theaters.

The latest horror film starring Jessica Chastain is preparing for its digital debut following a front-loaded theatrical run that delivered strong initial numbers but failed to maintain momentum. Although the movie received critical panning from reviewers, it achieved a solid financial opening that surpassed some contemporaries in the genre. This weekend marks the end of its one-month window in theaters as it transitions to streaming platforms and digital storefronts.

Theatrical Performance and Box Office Milestones

The movie completed its full month of release in cinemas this weekend, having passed its final domestic and worldwide box-office milestones. It debuted theatrically in October and grossed $27 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office. This opening haul was higher than that of DC's Clayface, which opened a few days later, despite the latter benefiting from broader franchise recognition. The film successfully navigated its initial theatrical window before moving to the next phase of its distribution strategy.

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Financials Compared To Previous Horror Hits

Produced on a reported budget of less than $20 million, the movie has generated around $115 million globally to date. The financial trajectory is particularly notable when compared to the director's previous Hollywood studio debut, The Boogeyman. That Stephen King adaptation, directed by Rob Savage and starring Sophie Thatcher, grossed more than $80 million worldwide against a reported budget of $35 million. The new film cost significantly less to produce yet has made considerably more at the box office overall, indicating a high return on investment for the studio.

Critical Reception Versus Commercial Success

Despite the strong financials, the film struggled with critics, delivering poor reviews that did not match the enthusiasm of the opening weekend audience. Jessica Chastain has had a successful run in the horror genre, with previous roles demonstrating both critical acclaim and box office viability. However, this new movie is her worst-performing scary movie both critically and commercially in terms of sustained cultural impact. Her 2013 horror film Mama grossed nearly $150 million against a reported budget of $15 million, setting a high bar for her entries in the genre. The contrast between the modest budget of the current project and its global earnings highlights the enduring appeal of horror cinema.

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Director Rob Savage Career Context

Rob Savage, the director of the film, broke out with a couple of acclaimed micro-budget horror movies during the pandemic before moving to larger studio productions. His work on The Boogeyman established him as a capable handler of established IP with modern horror sensibilities. The success of the new project further cements his position in the genre, even if the reviews were less favorable. The ability to turn a profit with a sub-$20 million budget demonstrates a strategic advantage in an industry often plagued by inflated production costs.

Digital Distribution and Future Outlook

The transition to digital platforms marks the next step for the film as it seeks to extend its lifespan beyond the theatrical window. The initial theatrical run served as a proof of concept for the audience demand, even if the critical reception was mixed. Fans and casual viewers who may have been hesitant due to poor reviews might now find the film available on their preferred streaming services. The move to digital allows the film to capture additional revenue streams and maintain visibility in a crowded market. The data from the theatrical run will likely influence future casting and marketing decisions for similar genre projects.